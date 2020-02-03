FORTUNATELY… WITH FI AND JANE: LIVE Will Embark on New Tour

Broadcasters Fi Glover and Jane Garvey are to embark on a brand-new tour with their live show of smash hit BBC Radio 4 podcast Fortunately... with Fi and Jane. This is the first podcast licence tour arrangement that BBC Radio 4 have embarked on with a commercial partner. The tour of the hit podcast experience no one knew they wanted, until they got it, will take in an initial 6 dates, beginning at The Lowry, Salford on 8th March and concluding at Theatre Royal, Norwich on 7th July. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday 5th February at 10am from www.fane.co.uk/fortunately.

Fortunately has something of a cult following owing to its frank, razor sharp style and wit; each week Fi and Jane share musings on their lives, from pet deaths and garden hose repairs, to the trouble with HRT patches.

With 238 years of broadcasting experience between them, Fi and Jane guarantee you an evening of behind-the-scenes revelations and inconsequential, but strangely compelling, chat about living some of their lives behind the microphone. The indistinguishable pair will be joined by a very special guest at each venue, and together they promise to take mid-life by its elasticated waist and give it a brisk going over with a stiff brush.

At a time of uncertainty, what you need is the wisdom and experience of two women who haven't got a clue what's happening either. If they can find their way to the theatre, it promises to be an evening of mildly entertaining stuff.

Jane Garvey is the presenter of BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour. She previously presented the Sunday evening BBC Radio 5 Live programme with Peter Allen, and co-presented Five Live's Drive Show for which she received Sony's News Broadcaster Award Gold Medal in 2002. Jane also presents a wide range of documentaries for Radio 4, including the series Summer Nights and The Lost World of the Suffragettes for BBC World Service.

Fi Glover is a presenter and writer, currently presenting BBC Radio 4's The Listening Project, Shared Experience and Generations Apart as well as the BBC World Service's My Perfect Country. Fi previously hosted BBC Radio 4's Saturday Live and was voted one of the 10 Most Powerful Voices on Radio for The Radio Times. She has also written the book, Travels With My Radio and writes regularly for The Guardian, Waitrose Weekend and Women's Weekly.

Fi Glover and Jane Garvey said: "We are going on tour! I know you didn't want it. But neither did we. It'll be a laugh, and even if it isn't, it will finish early. Just for god's sake, come."

Rhian Roberts, Commissioner of Digital and Podcasts for BBC Radio 4, said: "I'm so glad fans of the Fortunately podcast can get to see what Fi and Jane get up to 'live', I'm looking forward to seeing it myself, to be honest, I've never been entirely sure... Fortunately has gone from cult hit to huge hit and as its many listeners know you're guaranteed some unexpected insight and random thinking - there may even be something genuinely useful."



Fortunately with Fi and Jane: Live is brought to theatres by Fane, one of the UK's largest production companies creating bespoke live events for the biggest and most exciting talent spanning authors, actors and podcasters, including John le Carré, Margaret Atwood, Grayson Perry, Bernardine Evaristo, Nigella Lawson, Sir Ranulph Fiennes, Nadiya Hussain and Julie Andrews.

Tickets for Fortunately go on sale on Wednesday 5th February at 10am, available from www.fane.co.uk/fortunately

Tour Dates

08/03/20 (Matinee) The Lowry, Salford thelowry.com

25/03/20 Storyhouse, Chester storyhouse.com

26/04/20 Royal Festival Hall, London southbankcentre.co.uk

07/06/20 Brighton Dome brightondome.org

21/06/20 Usher Hall, Edinburgh usherhall.co.uk

07/07/20 Theatre Royal, Norwich theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk*

*on general sale from 14th February





