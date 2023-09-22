FAIRYTALE OF NEW YORK: The Ultimate Irish-Inspired Christmas Show To Return with a Bigger Production in 2023

Direct from the West End and after two sell-out tours of the UK and Ireland, Fairytale of New York is back with an even bigger production for 2023.

The ultimate feel-good Irish-inspired Christmas show is brought to you by the producers of Seven Drunken Nights - The Story of The Dubliners and features an international cast of singers, musicians and dancers. Fairytale of New York brings you all of your favourite Christmas songs, including Driving Home for Christmas, White Christmas, Oh Holy Night, A Winter's Tale, Silent Night and of course The Fairytale of New York.

Just when you think the party couldn't get any better, this world class Christmas show also features some of the greatest Irish singalong songs of all time, including The Galway Girl, The Irish Rover, Danny Boy, Dirty Old Town and The Black Velvet Band, ensuring people of all ages will be singing, laughing and dancing in the aisles.

Set in Central Park, New York on Christmas Eve, Fairytale of New York's musical content is punctuated throughout with a celebratory dose of hard-shoe Irish dancing popularised in the UK via Riverdance, as well as soft-shoe dance. There's contemporary jazz and pop numbers, too, all of it in the capable hands (and feet) of a cast of eleven dancers, musicians and singers.

The 2023 tour will feature two casts touring simultaneously, performing no fewer than 85 shows to meet phenomenal demand. Beginning in Southport on 31st October and ending in Derry on 22nd December, the tour also includes a prestigious date at London's Dominion Theatre on 3rd December.

The show's creator Ged Graham conceived the idea during lockdown, when pondering what do you see at the theatre at Christmas when the kids have outgrown panto? His solution was Fairytale of New York, with the star of the show being the show itself.

After launching Fairytale of New York in October 2021, Graham quickly realised he had a hit on his hands, with all tour dates in 2021 and 2022 selling-out.

Despite working in the industry for nearly 50 years, there is no way Graham could have predicted the runaway success of Fairytale of New York. He said, "During lockdown, there was absolutely no guarantee that theatres would ever re-open. I was approaching my 60th birthday and I honestly doubted I'd ever step back on a stage. Then, given that audiences might venture out again, would they like a Christmas show with a strong Irish theme?"

He needn't have worried. The 2023 tour is now set to build on the show's incredible success, with advance ticket sales so strong that several venues have already sold-out, with many others about to follow suit.

The full list of 2023 tour dates for Fairytale of New York is as follows:

October

31st Southport The Atkinson

November

1st Peterborough New Theatre

1st Derby Arena

2nd Weston-super-Mare The Playhouse Theatre

2nd Doncaster CAST Theatre (Matinee)

2nd Doncaster CAST Theatre (PM)

3rd Shrewsbury Theatre Severn (Matinee)

3rd Shrewsbury Theatre Severn (PM)

3rd Skegness Embassy Theatre

4th Liverpool Empire Theatre (Matinee)

4th Liverpool Empire Theatre (PM)

4th Southsea Kings Theatre

5th Wimbledon New Wimbledon Theatre

5th Dunstable Grove

6th Lichfield Garrick Theatre

6th Buxton Opera House

7th Lichfield Garrick Theatre (Matinee)

7th Lichfield Garrick Theatre (PM)

7th Llandudno Venue Cymru

8th Weymouth Pavilion*

8th Scunthorpe Baths Hall

9th Basingstoke Anvil Arts

10th Blackpool Grand Theatre

11th Windsor Theatre Royal (Matinee)

11th Windsor Theatre Royal (PM)

11th Woking New Victoria Theatre (Matinee)

11th Woking New Victoria Theatre (PM)

12th Carlisle Sands Centre

12th Colchester Charter Hall

13th Chatham Central Theatre

13th Milton Keynes Milton Keynes Theatre

14th York Grand Opera House (Matinee)

14th York Grand Opera House (PM)

14th Milton Keynes Milton Keynes Theatre

15th Ramsgate Granville Theatre

15th Birmingham Alexandra (Matinee)

15th Birmingham Alexandra (PM)

16th Ramsgate Granville Theatre

16th Kings Lynn Corn Exchange

17th Cardiff St David's Hall (Matinee)

17th Cardiff St David's Hall (PM)

18th Reading The Hexagon

18th Stevenage Concert Hall (Matinee)

18th Stevenage Concert Hall (PM)

19th Dartford Orchard Theatre

20th Nottingham Concert Hall

21st Oxford New Theatre (Matinee)

21st Oxford New Theatre (PM)

22nd Crawley The Hawth

23rd Stockton Globe Theatre

24th Stockton Globe Theatre

26th Glasgow Concert Hall (Matinee)

26th Glasgow Concert Hall (PM)

27th Darlington Hippodrome

28th Southend Cliffs Pavilion

29th Leicester De Montfort Hall (Matinee)

29th Leicester De Montfort Hall (PM)

30th Eastbourne Congress

December

1st Torquay Princess Theatre

2nd Hull City Hall

3rd London Dominion Theatre

4th Manchester AO Arena

6th Bradford St George's Hall

7th Ipswich Regent Theatre

8th Sheffield City Hall

9th Edinburgh Usher Hall (Matinee)

9th Edinburgh Usher Hall (PM)

10th Poole Lighthouse Theatre

13th Cheltenham Town Hall

14th Brighton Theatre Royal

14th Stoke Victoria Hall (Matinee)

14th Stoke Victoria Hall (PM)

15th Brighton Theatre Royal

15th Dundee Caird Hall

16th Aberdeen Music Hall (Matinee)

16th Aberdeen Music Hall (PM)

17th Perth Concert Hall

18th Killarney Gleneagle INEC Arena

18th Gateshead Glasshouse International Centre For Music (Matinee)

19th Gateshead Glasshouse International Centre For Music (PM)

19th Belfast Waterfront Hall

20th Belfast Waterfront Hall (Matinee)

20th Belfast Waterfront Hall (PM)

21st Dublin Helix

22nd Derry Millennium Forum Theatre

Website: Click Here

Facebook: @fairytaleofNY

Instagram: @fairytaleny