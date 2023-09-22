FAIRYTALE OF NEW YORK: The Ultimate Irish-Inspired Christmas Show To Return with a Bigger Production in 2023

Experience the festive magic at select venues across the UK and Ireland.
Direct from the West End and after two sell-out tours of the UK and Ireland, Fairytale of New York is back with an even bigger production for 2023.
The ultimate feel-good Irish-inspired Christmas show is brought to you by the producers of Seven Drunken Nights - The Story of The Dubliners and features an international cast of singers, musicians and dancers. Fairytale of New York brings you all of your favourite Christmas songs, including Driving Home for Christmas, White Christmas, Oh Holy Night, A Winter's Tale, Silent Night and of course The Fairytale of New York.
Just when you think the party couldn't get any better, this world class Christmas show also features some of the greatest Irish singalong songs of all time, including The Galway Girl, The Irish Rover, Danny Boy, Dirty Old Town and The Black Velvet Band, ensuring people of all ages will be singing, laughing and dancing in the aisles.
Set in Central Park, New York on Christmas Eve, Fairytale of New York's musical content is punctuated throughout with a celebratory dose of hard-shoe Irish dancing popularised in the UK via Riverdance, as well as soft-shoe dance. There's contemporary jazz and pop numbers, too, all of it in the capable hands (and feet) of a cast of eleven dancers, musicians and singers.
The 2023 tour will feature two casts touring simultaneously, performing no fewer than 85 shows to meet phenomenal demand. Beginning in Southport on 31st October and ending in Derry on 22nd December, the tour also includes a prestigious date at London's Dominion Theatre on 3rd December.
The show's creator Ged Graham conceived the idea during lockdown, when pondering what do you see at the theatre at Christmas when the kids have outgrown panto? His solution was Fairytale of New York, with the star of the show being the show itself.
After launching Fairytale of New York in October 2021, Graham quickly realised he had a hit on his hands, with all tour dates in 2021 and 2022 selling-out.
Despite working in the industry for nearly 50 years, there is no way Graham could have predicted the runaway success of Fairytale of New York. He said, "During lockdown, there was absolutely no guarantee that theatres would ever re-open. I was approaching my 60th birthday and I honestly doubted I'd ever step back on a stage. Then, given that audiences might venture out again, would they like a Christmas show with a strong Irish theme?"
He needn't have worried. The 2023 tour is now set to build on the show's incredible success, with advance ticket sales so strong that several venues have already sold-out, with many others about to follow suit.
The full list of 2023 tour dates for Fairytale of New York is as follows:
31st Southport The Atkinson
1st Peterborough New Theatre
1st Derby Arena
2nd Weston-super-Mare The Playhouse Theatre
2nd Doncaster CAST Theatre (Matinee)
2nd Doncaster CAST Theatre (PM)
3rd Shrewsbury Theatre Severn (Matinee)
3rd Shrewsbury Theatre Severn (PM)
3rd Skegness Embassy Theatre
4th Liverpool Empire Theatre (Matinee)
4th Liverpool Empire Theatre (PM)
4th Southsea Kings Theatre
5th Wimbledon New Wimbledon Theatre
5th Dunstable Grove
6th Lichfield Garrick Theatre
6th Buxton Opera House
7th Lichfield Garrick Theatre (Matinee)
7th Lichfield Garrick Theatre (PM)
7th Llandudno Venue Cymru
8th Weymouth Pavilion*
8th Scunthorpe Baths Hall
9th Basingstoke Anvil Arts
10th Blackpool Grand Theatre
11th Windsor Theatre Royal (Matinee)
11th Windsor Theatre Royal (PM)
11th Woking New Victoria Theatre (Matinee)
11th Woking New Victoria Theatre (PM)
12th Carlisle Sands Centre
12th Colchester Charter Hall
13th Chatham Central Theatre
13th Milton Keynes Milton Keynes Theatre
14th York Grand Opera House (Matinee)
14th York Grand Opera House (PM)
14th Milton Keynes Milton Keynes Theatre
15th Ramsgate Granville Theatre
15th Birmingham Alexandra (Matinee)
15th Birmingham Alexandra (PM)
16th Ramsgate Granville Theatre
16th Kings Lynn Corn Exchange
17th Cardiff St David's Hall (Matinee)
17th Cardiff St David's Hall (PM)
18th Reading The Hexagon
18th Stevenage Concert Hall (Matinee)
18th Stevenage Concert Hall (PM)
19th Dartford Orchard Theatre
20th Nottingham Concert Hall
21st Oxford New Theatre (Matinee)
21st Oxford New Theatre (PM)
22nd Crawley The Hawth
23rd Stockton Globe Theatre
24th Stockton Globe Theatre
26th Glasgow Concert Hall (Matinee)
26th Glasgow Concert Hall (PM)
27th Darlington Hippodrome
28th Southend Cliffs Pavilion
29th Leicester De Montfort Hall (Matinee)
29th Leicester De Montfort Hall (PM)
30th Eastbourne Congress
1st Torquay Princess Theatre
2nd Hull City Hall
3rd London Dominion Theatre
4th Manchester AO Arena
6th Bradford St George's Hall
7th Ipswich Regent Theatre
8th Sheffield City Hall
9th Edinburgh Usher Hall (Matinee)
9th Edinburgh Usher Hall (PM)
10th Poole Lighthouse Theatre
13th Cheltenham Town Hall
14th Brighton Theatre Royal
14th Stoke Victoria Hall (Matinee)
14th Stoke Victoria Hall (PM)
15th Brighton Theatre Royal
15th Dundee Caird Hall
16th Aberdeen Music Hall (Matinee)
16th Aberdeen Music Hall (PM)
17th Perth Concert Hall
18th Killarney Gleneagle INEC Arena
18th Gateshead Glasshouse International Centre For Music (Matinee)
19th Gateshead Glasshouse International Centre For Music (PM)
19th Belfast Waterfront Hall
20th Belfast Waterfront Hall (Matinee)
20th Belfast Waterfront Hall (PM)
21st Dublin Helix
22nd Derry Millennium Forum Theatre
Website: Click Here
Facebook: @fairytaleofNY
Instagram: @fairytaleny
