Exeter Northcott Launches New Artist Development Programme

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Building on the legacy of Futures, Exeter Northcott has announced the details of its revamped artist development programme. The Elevate Membership will give South-West artists access to year-round development opportunities, including the chance to book a ‘Rehearsal Chair' and observe key moments of the creative process. In October, the Barnfield Theatre will host Elevate Festival. Sam Parker, Exeter Northcott's new Artist Development Producer, said: “Artist development opportunities are vital to securing the future of the theatre industry and ensuring that everyone has the chance to be a part of it. During Elevate Festival, we will throw our doors wide open and invite South-West artists to meet, share and hone their craft. The free Elevate Membership then guarantees that our theatres continue to feel like home to local creatives all year round.” This announcement follows a series of open opportunities for local theatre makers, including Exeter Northcott's first annual script submission window, which received over 100 entries from South-West playwrights. Highlights of Elevate Festival include:

Scaffolding: Devon-based and multi-award-winning Documental Theatre's new play, straight from the Edinburgh Fringe

Orphan Planet: Danny Laine's one-man show about grief and outer space, developed in Plymouth

Elevate Shorts: four original plays by local playwrights Holly Fitzpatrick, Laura Horton, Helen Thomas, Laura Horton, putting South-West stories centre stage

Play, Pint, Pasty: lunchtime performance of Devon-based Moveable Type Theatre Company's Black Pill & Paternity, with a pint and pasty included in the ticket

Newsicals: an informal afternoon of snacks, drinks, chat and ideas for new musicals

Playwrights for Hire: resident writers accept prompts for one-page plays, culminating in a final performance

Further events will be exclusively available to Elevate Members for free: an artist social co-hosted with Theatre Royal Plymouth; masterclasses led by local theatre companies and Northcott Creative Director Martin Berry; and Failspace, a playful, informal gathering for creatives to share lessons learnt from failure. Elevate Festival will also host local company Squeeze Box for an artist's residency, providing the space to prioritise creative risk-taking. Squeeze Box are a network of creatives who support the artistic vision and disabled-led practice of Hugh Malyon. View the full Elevate Festival programme and apply to join Elevate Membership on exeternorthcott.co.uk.

Comments