Ex-Footballer Chris Kamara and Cricket Legends Jonathan Agnew and Phil Tufnell Come to Kings Theatre, Portsmouth

Three of the country's most recognisable sporting figures will be gracing the Kings Theatre stage in April as part of two exclusive events which will appeal to cricket, football and non-sporting fans alike.

On Monday 20 April, cricket royalty Phil Tufnell and Jonathan Agnew are bringing their popular stage show An Evening with Aggers and Tuffers.

They are followed by popular television personality and ex-footballer Chris Kamara in An Unbelievable Evening with Chris Kamara on Friday 24 April.

Tuffers was the bad boy of English cricket in the 1990s, but the best spinner - left-arm or otherwise - as well. Known as The Cat because of his love of dressing-room naps and, rarely seen without a beer and a fag, Tufnell has always been something of a folk hero. Since retiring, he has carved out a successful TV career, appearing in I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, The Jump, Strictly Come Dancing and he is Matt Dawson's opposing team captain in BBC's long-running series, A Question of Sport.

An Evening with Aggers and Tuffers is a fascinating, entertaining, no-holds-barred evening and you can tweet Aggers with your own questions! The event is raising money for The Professional Cricketers' Trust.

Ex-footballer Chris Kamara, or Kammy how he is most well-known, has now established himself as one of televisions most loved stars.

He will talk about his life from start to present sharing many fantastic stories including how his 'Unbelievable' catchphrase has become so iconic.

Kammy appears on your screens regularly presenting Ninja Warrior, Goals on Sunday and Gillette Soccer Saturday. He has also featured in many other shows such as Celebrity Bake Off, Celebrity Juice and Emmerdale.

Join Kammy in what promises to be a brilliant show with plenty of laughs. You will see the highs and the lows, but fans can certainly expect to leave smiling.

Tickets for An Evening with Aggers and Tuffers and An Unbelievable Evening with Chris Kamara are available to buy at the Kings Theatre Box Office in person or by calling 02392 828282.

An Unbelievable Evening with Chris Kamara Tickets: https://www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/whatson-event/the-unbelievable-chris-kamara-show/

An Evening with Aggers and Tuffers Tickets: https://www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/whatson-event/an-evening-with-aggers-and-tuffers/





