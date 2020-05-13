Ethereal Theatre Announces Original Show 'Bog Roll Bandits' With Official Cast Announcement

Produced and presented by Ethereal Theatre Company in collaboration with The Cockpit Broadcast

Six neighbours enduring the UK's Coronavirus lockdown band together, prepared to risk everything to pull off the biggest toilet paper heist of 2020. Set in the magical world of Zoom, with friendships, jobs and Banana Bread on the line, will they succeed? Bringing Isolated Live theatre for people in isolation by people in isolation, This topical, original comedy is brought to you by the team who were behind the 5 star Cockpit and Edinbiurgh fringe success, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street 2018. Ethereal Theatre Company is proud to be collaboration with The Cockpit Broadcast.



The Heist Team:

The Leader: Theresa Dubois - In charge, confident and blunt as a butter knife

The Second In Command: C.J Galloway - The Self Appointed Organised Assistant. Very straight to the point, but can talk for England.

The Care Giver: Gray Thompson - Always there to help, although she might come across as unhelpful at the best of times.

The Get Away Driver: Tyler Forefeather - Full of food and full of fear. The only reason they invited him is because hes the only one that owns a van.

The (Posh) Advocate: Henrietta Jane Fry II - Heir to the Fry Dynasty, She has ordered 5000 masks online, but they won't arrive till September.

The Advisor: Russell White - The closest they've been to prison is when they attended a secondary school Juvenile Detention Centre, But you dont need to know that.

Cast and Crew:

Theresa Dubois: Lou Kendon Ross

C.J Galloway: Oliver Longstaff

Gray Thompson: Tara Ahmed

Tyler Forefeather: Marc Zayat

Henrietta Jane Fry II: Jessica Booth

Russell White: Joshua Bassey

Bunty Galore: Randa Ray

Director: Dana Hudson

Deputy Stage Manager: Kieran Faulkner

Part One - Wednesday 20th May 2020 8PM

Part Two - Wednesday 27th May 2020 8PM

Part Three - Wednesday 3rd June 2020 8PM

16+ (Guideline)

Contains swearing, innapropriate language

www.etherealtheatre.com







Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You