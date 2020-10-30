Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

English Touring Theatre Announce  MAYBE WE SHOULD ALL BE LESS AFRAID OF THE DARK As Part Of Signal Fires

Article Pixel Oct. 30, 2020  

English Touring Theatre Announce  MAYBE WE SHOULD ALL BE LESS AFRAID OF THE DARK As Part Of Signal Fires

English Touring Theatre today announce Maybe We Should All Be Less Afraid of the Dark an open-air fireside storytelling event written and performed by Alissa Anne Jeun Yi.

The production is part of Signal Fires, a project conceived by ETT and Headlong to bring together some of the most exciting and diverse touring companies to tour a single idea at a time when traditional touring isn't possible. Maybe We Should All Be Less Afraid of the Dark runs at Betteshanger Park, Deal on Saturday 7 November.

As the sun sets, audiences will gather around a roaring fire with blankets, and hot chocolate from popular Betteshanger Park seller, Winnie the Caravan, whilst writer and performer Alissa Anne Jeun Yi shares a wild storytelling journey all about a lighthouse in the darkness, arrivals from the sea, and the kindness and cruelty of strangers.

An imaginative and disturbing story about the dark, about community, about fear, about history, about migration, about her own home county of Kent, about being an island, about now, about Alissa - and about us.

Alissa Anne Jeun Yi is a writer and performer. Her writing credits include Love Songs (Soho Theatre, Edinburgh Fringe, Chinese Arts Now) and Avocado Fried Rice (BBC Radio 3). She has had her work performed at The Yard Theatre, Bush Theatre and at a variety of UK festivals.


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • 9 Beth Malone Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • VIDEO: Next on Stage College Top 5 Announced with Special Guest Judge Derek Klena - Live at 8pm!
  • VIDEO: Next on Stage High School Winner Terrence Bogan Debuts His Music Video for 'The Impossible Dream'
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Christina Bianco's Birdland Concert!