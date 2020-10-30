English Touring Theatre Announce  MAYBE WE SHOULD ALL BE LESS AFRAID OF THE DARK As Part Of Signal Fires

English Touring Theatre today announce Maybe We Should All Be Less Afraid of the Dark an open-air fireside storytelling event written and performed by Alissa Anne Jeun Yi.

The production is part of Signal Fires, a project conceived by ETT and Headlong to bring together some of the most exciting and diverse touring companies to tour a single idea at a time when traditional touring isn't possible. Maybe We Should All Be Less Afraid of the Dark runs at Betteshanger Park, Deal on Saturday 7 November.

As the sun sets, audiences will gather around a roaring fire with blankets, and hot chocolate from popular Betteshanger Park seller, Winnie the Caravan, whilst writer and performer Alissa Anne Jeun Yi shares a wild storytelling journey all about a lighthouse in the darkness, arrivals from the sea, and the kindness and cruelty of strangers.

An imaginative and disturbing story about the dark, about community, about fear, about history, about migration, about her own home county of Kent, about being an island, about now, about Alissa - and about us.

Alissa Anne Jeun Yi is a writer and performer. Her writing credits include Love Songs (Soho Theatre, Edinburgh Fringe, Chinese Arts Now) and Avocado Fried Rice (BBC Radio 3). She has had her work performed at The Yard Theatre, Bush Theatre and at a variety of UK festivals.

