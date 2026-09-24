Emma Salvo Joins THE SORCERER'S APPRENTICE at HOME Manchester in November

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Emma Salvo, who originated the role of Janice in the Olivier Award-winning West End production of Come From Away, will play Greta alongside Olivier Award-nominated West End star Sophie-Louise Dann as Lamia in the world premiere of The Sorcerer's Apprentice at HOME Manchester this Christmas. Their casting completes the ten-strong company for the magical new British musical, running from Friday 27 November 2026 to Saturday 2 January 2027.

The full cast will include Imogen Craig as Eva (Starter for Ten); Sophie-Louise Dann as Lamia (Madame Morrible in Wicked, West End, 2022-25, Olivier nominated as Celia in The Girls, Madame Thenardier in Les Miserables); Kai Davies as Erik (Clarkston); Mateo Oxley as Fabian (The 39 Steps, UK tour; Angels in America, Three Days in the Country and The Drowned Man: A Hollywood Fable, all National Theatre); Mark Rice-Oxley as Johan (Blood Brothers, The Dwarfs, EastEnders); and Emma Salvo as Greta (Come From Away, The Toxic Avenger, Grease).

Completing the company in the ensemble are Jacob Beresford (Marty McFly in Back to the Future: The Musical, We Will Rock You); Mountview graduate Adriana Da Cunha; Sharlise Fitzgerald (professional debut) and Josh Rosewood (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Watermill).

The Sorcerer's Apprentice has book and lyrics by Richard Hough (Our Man In Havana, Watermill; Firebird at King's Head), music by Drama Desk nominated composer Alexander S. Bermange (I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical) and is directed by Kirk Jameson (Madagascar The Musical, Song from Far Away).

Against the backdrop of the ethereal Northern Lights, a Scandinavian town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, the sorcerer and his apprentice must work out how to make magic together - and fast. Brooms come to life and love blossoms anew as our apprentice discovers the explosive possibilities of newfound magical powers, leaving havoc, catastrophe and joy in their wake. Inspired by Goethe's classic poem - immortalised in Disney animation by Fantasia and Paul Dukas' famous symphonic work - this gender-swapped reimagining explores the extraordinary world of a powerful sorcerer and her budding apprentice. The fully staged world premiere follows an earlier digital version that won international acclaim on its release in 2021.

The musical is produced by Olivier Award winner James Seabright, who commissioned it in 2015 and has presented concert and digital versions of it prior to this world premiere staging.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 15 Hrs 22 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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