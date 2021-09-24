Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Emma Dewhurst Joins the Company of Merlynn Tong's Adaptation of ANTIGONE at the Mercury Theatre

Dewhurst replaces Liz Crowther, who has regretfully had to withdraw from the production due to personal circumstances.

Sep. 24, 2021  
Steve Mannix, Executive Director and Tracey Childs, Executive Producer of the Mercury Theatre, which reopened this summer, following an £11.3 million refurbishment, today announced that Emma Dewhurst joins the company of the UK première of Antigone by Merlynn Tong (after Sophocles). Dewhurst replaces Liz Crowther, who has regretfully had to withdraw from the production due to personal circumstances. The full company, in Dawn Walton's production, is completed by Francesca Amewudah-Rivers (Ismene), Wendy Kweh (Creon), Joseph Payne (Haemon) and Adeola Yemitan (Antigone). The production opens on 6 October, with previews from 1 October, and runs until 16 October.

DETAILS:

Mercury Theatre presents

The UK Premiere of

ANTIGONE

By Merlynn Tong (after Sophocles)

Director: Dawn Walton OBE; Designer: Simon Kenny; Lighting Designer: Alex Wardle

Sound Designer: Mike Winship; Composer: Blasio Kavuma; Movement Director: Ingrid Mackinnon

1 - 16 October 2021

A city which belongs to just one man is no true city.

In a war-torn city, two brothers lie dead: one hailed and buried a hero, the other denounced as a traitor, his body to be displayed as a warning to anyone daring to defy the new leader, Creon, who is ruthless in her grip on power.

A grieving, defiant Antigone strikes out against Creon's brutal regime in a furious act of civil disobedience which will have devastating consequences for them both. The conflict between these fierce, bold women forces them, and those around them, to question their ideas of family and morality, as well as the nature of justice and leadership.

For more information visit: https://www.mercurytheatre.co.uk/


