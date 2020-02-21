Emma Barton Announced As A Patron Of The Kings Theatre In Portsmouth

EastEnders and Strictly Come Dancing star Emma Barton has been announced as a patron of the Kings Theatre and will be helping in the Theatre's regeneration efforts.

Portsmouth-born Emma, who most recently wowed audiences with her appearance on the hit BBC dance show will join EastEnders' co-star Lorraine Stanley alongside West End and comedy star Brian Conley for a fundraising event on Sunday March 22. The event will also see an appearance from Only Fools and Horses' Boycie, John Challis.

Last week the Theatre announced they had received confirmation of a £3 million loan from Portsmouth City Council for an unprecedented regeneration, which will also see it develop a restaurant and rooftop bar.

Paul Woolf, Kings Theatre CEO said:

"I am delighted to welcome Emma to the Kings Theatre family and am thrilled she will be supporting our fundraising campaign. As someone originally from Portsmouth and now a well-known figure, it means a lot that Emma shares the same vision we have to support our wonderful Theatre."

Tickets for Sunday Night at the Kings are available to buy at the Kings Theatre Box Office in person or by calling 02392 828282. Alternatively, visit www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/whatson-event/sunday-night-at-the-kings-theatre/





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You