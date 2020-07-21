With the Netherlands now confirmed as a quarantine-free destination for UK travellers, summer holidays are back on and there's no better place to spend quality time with the family than at Efteling - the fairy-tale theme park in the south of Holland.

Until 30 August, Efteling is celebrating the summer with evening openings, updated entertainment and a new ride, which UK visitors can now enjoy.

The theme park is open, welcoming a smaller number of visitors per day in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines. As a result, the opening hours have been extended, so visitors can now visit until 10pm. All reservations must be made online before the visit. Those that choose to stay on-site at Efteling in one of its hotels or self-catered holiday houses will automatically receive a pass to the park for the duration of their stay.

During the summer, guests can cool off in the shady Fairytale Forest or riding the water attractions such as the Piraña river rapids ride and the water coaster The Flying Dutchman. There is plenty of entertainment such as the popular park show Raveleijn and UK visitors can now enjoy a crazy ride on the new family roller coaster, Max & Moritz, which opened in June.

Those that opt to visit in the summer evenings can enjoy the magical, illuminated Efteling in the dark and can ride the roller coasters until late in the evening. The entertainment programme is almost identical in the day and evening, while the water show Aquanura is now also playing during the day and in the evening.

As of 4 July, the park show Raveleijn is back at Efteling with a new storyline and can be experienced during the day as well as in the evening. This updated open-air show lasts 12 minutes and follows five young heroes as they train to be riders in order to protect their magical city of Raveleijn in case it is ever in danger.

The new double family roller coaster Max & Moritz opened to the public on 20 June to much acclaim. The ride is geared to children aged between 4 and 10 years old, with a minimum height of one metre, and has two tracks on which two trains ride in opposite directions and meet each other a couple of times. Visitors get to choose which train to ride: Max (blue) or Moritz (green). Each track has its own exciting experience with sharp curves and accelerations.

To make the most of Efteling and spend some long-awaited quality time with loved ones, guests can stay in the nearby Efteling hotels or holiday villages, which are tucked away on the outskirts of the park.

Holiday Village Efteling Bosrijk is set in the heart of nature, offering spacious self-catered houses and hotel rooms that overlook a beautiful lake and a woodland forest. A four-person family room in 'Landhuys' for two adults and two children this summer starts from €430 for one night. The price includes two days park entrance and breakfast.

Holiday Village Efteling Loonsche Land sits on the edge of a national park and has simple holiday houses and hotel rooms made of natural materials and surrounded by forest, Heather Fields, sand dunes and farmland. A five-person hotel room in the Loonsche Land Hotel for two adults and two children this summer starts from €400 for one night. The price includes two days park entrance and breakfast.

An overnight stay in Efteling always includes unlimited access to the amusement park.

Efteling has introduced a number of extra health and safety measures within the park and at its accommodation in order to allow safe social distancing and enhanced hygiene. For further information, please visit: www.efteling.com/en/park/corona-safety-restrictions

Eurostar is resuming its service between London and Amsterdam on 9 July offering a relaxing, flight-free way to travel to Efteling. All Eurostar bookings made between 1 July and 31 December will be flexible fares, meaning customers can exchange their ticket with no fee up to 14 days before departure. Tickets to Amsterdam from London are priced from £35 one way. From Amsterdam Centraal, visitors can catch a connecting train to 's-Hertogenbosch (Den Bosch), passing some of the Netherlands' wonderful wide landscapes.

For more information and reservations: www.efteling.com/en/park/seasons/summer

Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You