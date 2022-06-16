Edinburgh International Culture Summit announces its focus and headline speakers for August 2022.

The Summit offers a unique and truly global opportunity to inspire positive change and lasting impact through cultural policy and investment.

Today the event announced its overarching theme, reflecting one of the major concerns of our time, Culture and a Sustainable Future.

Building on the succinct and successful format of previous editions, the Summit addresses Culture and Education and Culture and Sustainability across a plethora of cultural, social, environmental and political challenges experienced in different ways by each country's delegation to the Summit. Each theme is the focus of a plenary session in the Debating Chamber of the Scottish Parliament, supported both by private policy discussions and workshops.

Invitations have now been issued to Culture Ministers across the globe to attend this August, against the backdrop of many nations' artists taking part in the Festivals, celebrating 75 years in 2022. Hybrid opportunities are being considered in order to support those unable to travel.

The Summit today also announced the first handful of the well-known global figures set to share their experience, insights and expertise with politicians from around the world.

Contributing to the conversation on Culture and Education, keynote presentations will be given by international violinist and Director Designate of the Edinburgh International Festival Nicola Benedetti, founder of the Benedetti Foundation, a world leader in music Education; and Deirdre Quarnstrom who started a programme at Mojang Studios which brought the video game Minecraft to mainstream education which now reaches millions of students and educators around the world. Quarnstrom is Vice President of Education Experiences at Microsoft Education.

Areas that international ministers and contributors will explore include the unique role that the arts can play in education curricula, and how creative and collaborative skills are attained through cultural practices, developing skills and learning habits that are essential to life in a cosmopolitan and digitized world.

Global problems require global solutions. Culture can play a vital role in helping people all over the world discover commonality, to conceptualise the critical issues we must face today, and to help imagine and create a sustainable future.

Ministers and contributors will explore practical steps to ensure that a wide range of types of artistic activities in a variety of genres and within diverse social and economic circumstances can become environmentally sustainable. Contributing to the conversation will be many voices from around the world, including Mina Girgis founder of the Nile Project, an international non-profit that promotes the sustainability of the Nile River by curating innovative collaborations among musicians, university students and professionals. Dame Meg Taylor, who served as Secretary General to the Pacific Islands Forum until 2021, joins the Summit to contribute towards the conversation on environmental sustainability.

The inclusion of a fully integrated youth programme ensures the Summit hears from extraordinary young artists and cultural leaders sharing their vision for the future and inspiring multinational, cross-generational cultural exchange. Young people addressing the Summit will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Rt Hon Alison Johnstone MSP, Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament said: "As the city of Edinburgh prepares to welcome thousands of people from all over the world this August, the Scottish Parliament is once again set to play a key role in bringing together performers, politicians and leaders in a number of fields.

"From well established relationships to the forging of new ones, I hope this Summit will showcase the power of culture and its ability to communicate that transcends boundaries. With a focus on the future, I look forward to welcoming international delegates here to Edinburgh."

Scottish Government Culture Secretary Angus Robertson said:

"The Edinburgh International Culture Summit is undoubtedly one of the best opportunities in the world for politicians, policy-makers and artists to come together to share their experiences and discuss new ways to inspire positive and creative change.

"This year's focus on Culture and a Sustainable Future offers a chance for Scotland to promote the role of culture in creating a more sustainable society and support the ambitions outlined in A Culture Strategy for Scotland."

"Holding this Summit during the Edinburgh festivals highlights the power culture has to make connections and transform people's lives and reinforces Scotland's reputation as a forward-thinking global cultural leader."

Arts Minister, UK Government Lord Parkinson said: "With the backdrop of its world-renowned festivals, Edinburgh is the perfect place to unite culture ministers with artists and experts from around the world. Culture has a unique ability to bring people together and the agenda at the International Culture Summit is set to raise some important issues. I look forward to welcoming delegates to Edinburgh and hearing the wide range of creative ideas for the sector."

Scott McDonald, CEO, British Council said; "As a Founder Partner of the Edinburgh International Culture summit since its inception in 2012, we are delighted to see that the programme for 2022 promises to be the strongest yet with its themes of culture, education, and sustainability. At the British Council we know how powerful collaborations between arts and education can be in addressing global challenges.

"The current conflict in Ukraine provides a grave backdrop for considering the role of arts and culture in the promotion of peace and understanding and there has never been a more important time to gather to discuss these critical issues. The Edinburgh festivals will be back in full-swing this year, and we look forward to welcoming Culture Ministers from around the world to Edinburgh to explore, and collaborate on ideas and policy development for the future."

Fergus Linehan, Festival Director, Edinburgh International Festival said: "Sustainability and Education are issues that transcend borders and peoples. They are inextricably linked. How we will think about and respond to the challenges facing our planet is fundamentally cultural. Real progress will come from a shared sense of humanity, determination, and investment in future generations. All at the Festival are pleased to contribute to these important discussions."

Sir Jonathan Mills, Director of the Edinburgh International Culture Summit Foundation said: "We're thrilled to be returning to an in person Culture Summit at the Scottish Parliament during Edinburgh's world-famous festivals as they celebrate their 75th year.

"The Summit's Partners - the British Council, Edinburgh International Festival, Scottish Parliament, the Scottish & UK Governments - have come together again to advocate strongly for the power of culture to transform lives and societies, even in the most challenging of circumstances.

"Global problems require global solutions. Culture can play a vital role in helping people all over the world discover commonality, to conceptualise the critical issues we must face today, and to help imagine and create a sustainable future. At the Summit this year we will come together to discuss, debate and develop practical solutions for the contribution of culture to the future of sustainability and education."

The sixth Edinburgh International Culture Summit will take place from 26th - 28th August 2022 at the Scottish Parliament.

For more information visit www.culturesummit.com.