Edinburgh Fringe Favourites To Appear At Chester Literature Festival

A host of critically acclaimed performances will be staged at Chester Literature Festival this coming November, all available to see for less than £15.

The festival is taking place between 9 - 30 November at the award-winning Storyhouse in Chester and features 128 events. Performance is at the heart of the line-up with storytelling, musicals, contemporary dance and comedy.

Highlights include:

John Osborne: You're in a Bad Way, Sunday 10 November. Writer and radio 4 regular John Osborne (John Peel's Shed) returns to Chester with a brand-new storytelling show about family and the role music plays in our lives. £12.50

Windows of Displacement, Thursday 14 November, combines dance, song and spoken word to explore the increasingly urgent politics around the movement of people. Choreographed and performed by Akeim Toussaint Buck. £12.50

Acclaimed comedian Mark Grist will appear at the festival twice, the first performing his show Mark Cant Rap based on his popular pod cast series. Plus his family show Down with the Poetry King, a show jam-packed with audience interaction. £12.50 / £8

Edinburgh fringe hit Revelations by James Rowland is the third in a trio of award-winning shows about love, friendship and family he will be in the Garret Theatre on Saturday 16 November. £12.50

HoneyBee has been dubbed a mixture of Fleabag and Kate Tempest, it is a brand-new play combing physical theatre, stand-up comedy and a thumping festival-driven soundtrack. £12.50

Phoenix is a one-man musical comedy about a wannabe star becoming a father. £12.50

Stage Award and A Fringe Fest winner, poet and raconteur Luke Wright returns to Chester with his show Poet Laureate. £12.50

Sam Bain, Senior Programme Manager at Storyhouse said:

We are thrilled to be bringing so many celebrated and exciting performers and their shows to Chester this November.

The festival also features talks with Michael Morpurgo, Armistead Maupin, Nadiya Hussain, Lemn Sissay and Benjamin Zephaniah. Poet Imtiaz Dharker is the festival's guest director - her poetry will be emblazoned across Storyhouse's spaces and she has curated four special events including a talk with Carol Ann Duffy.

There is also a host of free events and activities including a story every day at 4pm for families.

2019 is the festival's 30th birthday. It was established in 1989 by voluntary organisation Chester Arts 89 and the booksellers of the city. They programmed a week of activity that included a reading by DH Lawrence's niece. Storyhouse has programmed the festival since 2012.

Find out more and book at storyhouse.com





