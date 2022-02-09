EastEnders Legends Reunite On Stage At The Belgrade In LOOKING GOOD DEAD

This February, EastEnders legends Adam Woodyatt and Laurie Brett (better known on screen as Ian and Jane Beale) reunite at the Belgrade Theatre for Peter James' Looking Good Dead. Running from Mon 7 - Sat 12 March, the psychological thriller is the newest stage adaptation of Peter James' best-selling novels.

Just hours after picking up an abandoned USB stick on a train, Tom Bryce (Adam Woodyatt) inadvertently becomes a witness to a vicious murder.

Reporting the crime to the police has disastrous consequences, placing him and his family in grave danger.

When Detective Superintendent Roy Grace becomes involved, he has his own demons to contend with, while he tries to crack the case in time to save the Bryce family's lives.

Adam Woodyatt is the longest-serving cast member in EastEnders, having appeared continuously as Ian Beale since the soap opera began in 1985. He was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the British Soap Awards in 2013. Looking Good Dead marks Adam's return to the stage in a play for the first time since 1982.

Laurie Brett first came to the public's attention as Jane Beale in EastEnders in 2004, a role she played on and off until 2017. She went on to star as Waterloo Road head teacher Christine Mulgrew, earning her a Scottish BAFTA nomination in 2014. More recently, she has starred opposite David Tennant in Channel 4's Deadwater Fell.

Adam Woodyatt said: "I am so excited to be swapping the square for the road in the world premiere stage production of Peter's fantastic novel Looking Good Dead. I can't wait to tour the UK and to experience the feeling of performing this thrilling play in front of a live audience every night. There are not many things that would persuade me to take a break from EastEnders, but this is one of them."

Looking Good Dead is adapted for the stage by Shaun Mckenna and directed by Ian Talbot, and follows hugely successful productions of Peter James' The House on Cold Hill, Not Dead Enough, and The Perfect Murder.

Looking Good Dead arrives at the Belgrade from Mon 7 - Sat 12 March. Tickets are available by phoning the Box Office on 024 7655 3055 (phone lines open 10:30am - 2pm, Mon - Sat), or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where tickets are even cheaper.

Book a My Belgrade Subscription and save 15% when you book for 3 or 4 shows in the Belgrade's Spring Season (March-July) or save 25% when you book for 5 or more shows.