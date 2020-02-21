East Riding Theatre Will Present THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES

East Riding Theatre (ERT) has announced that their spring production will be The Hound of the Baskervilles.

A masterpiece of mystery and suspense, The Hound of the Baskervilles is the most celebrated Sherlock Holmes story of all. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's tale of the Baker Street detective and his trusty sidekick Watson has been hilariously adapted for the stage by Steven Canny & John Nicholson and will run for three weeks between April and May.

This howlingly funny spoof will be directed by Marieke Audsley who was the creative mind behind last year's sell-out success Beryl which subsequently went on to a sell-out London transfer at the Arcola Theatre in Hackney.

Marieke says of returning to ERT "I had such a wonderful time directing Beryl in Beverley last year that it's a treat to be back at ERT. Canny and Nicholson's adaptation of Conan Doyle's classic tale is fantastically entertaining and will be a real pleasure to direct and share with audiences"

The cast of three actors will play 14 different characters in this hilarious spoof of beastly proportions.





