EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Comes To The Bristol Hippodrome May 2020

Everybody's Talking About Jamie, the smash-hit, critically acclaimed West End musical is coming to The Bristol Hippodrome from 25th - 31st May as part of its first UK tour starring Layton Williams (Bad Education, Billy Elliot the Musical) as Jamie New and Shane Richie (EastEnders) as Hugo / Loco Chanelle. Both Layton and Shane will be reprising their roles from the West End production.

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield.

Jamie doesn't quite fit in.

Jamie is terrified about the future.

Jamie is going to be a sensation.

Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight. With catchy songs by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells, and book and lyrics by writer Tom MacRae, this funny, fabulous, feel-good, musical sensation has been wowing audiences and critics alike. Sixteen: the edge of possibility. Time to make your dreams come true.

Layton Williams said:

"I've loved my time in the West End but am beyond excited to be playing Jamie on tour! This will be my 6th tour and I can't wait to come back to some of my favourite venues with this beautiful show. I hope you'll welcome me back with open arms as we share this beautiful story and spread love across the U.K! See you's soon..."

Shane Richie said:

"I had such a fantastic time playing Hugo/Loco Chanelle in Everybody's Talking About Jamie in the West End, so when I was offered the chance to be involved in the touring production I jumped at the opportunity to get back into those heels! I believe this show has such an important message for younger and older generations I'm excited to be taking it to a larger audience around the UK."

Nica Burns, Producer of Everybody's Talking About Jamie said:

"Since Everybody's Talking About Jamie opened in early 2017 at the Sheffield Crucible, written by a virgin British musical theatre writing team and performed by a large cast of mostly new faces, all our dreams for the show have come true. We are a hit! In November we will be starting our third year in the West End! The movie is currently shooting in Sheffield! We have won awards! Now we are going to be playing 20 cities nationwide led by two of our brilliant West End stars, the superb Layton Williams as Jamie and the wonderful Shane Richie as Hugo / Loco Chanelle. Fittingly, we are looking forward to opening our national tour back at its home in Sheffield on the 4th anniversary of its first performance."





