EMERGING From Scarabeus Aerial Theatre Will Embark on UK Tour

Exploring gender identity, representation and familial love, Emerging is the brand-new production from pioneering company Scarabeus Aerial Theatre. This captivating performance begins its UK tour at the Lowry in October 2022 before travelling the country and ends as part of the London International Mime Festival in 2023. Co-commissioned by The Lowry and the London International Mime Festival, this unique performance centres on the relationship between transgender son Naissa and his mother Daniela, as they journey together through a complex life changing process.

Artistic Director and performer Daniela Essart comments, With Emerging we want to not only tell our story, but use our artform to give voice to others who are navigating similar journeys and to let them know they are not alone. We want to highlight the nuances, the fragility and ferocity in this journey, bravery and fear, determination and dignity. We are making Emerging because we aspire to live in a world where gender diverse, non-binary and trans people are visible, valued and live safe and fulfilled lives".

Using aerial skills, choreographed movement and excerpts from letters written between mother and son, the production sensitively highlights a parent's desire to support their child through their transition, whilst balancing fear of irreversible changes; as well as being a universal story about parent-child relationships. Emerging provides audiences with an intimate and epic experience of the power of creativity to facilitate profound change, and has been created in consultation with young gender diverse and trans people and their parents and carers.

Founded in 1988, Scarabeus Aerial Theatre has produced pioneering outdoor and indoor performances that fuse aerial skills with visual theatre and choreographed movement, delivering site-specific, immersive, touring performances. It creates spectacular thought provoking and unforgettable productions that address contemporary narratives, aiming to awaken empathy, ethical and political consciousness in its audiences.

This production is supported by Jacksons Lane and the National Centre for Circus Arts, and funded by Arts Council England & Foyle Foundation.

Tickets are available from the theatre websites with all direct links accessed from scarabeus.co.uk/performance/emerging/

Tour Dates

7th - 8th October The Lowry, Manchester

Pier 8, The Quays, Salford, M50 3AZ

thelowry.com

21st - 22nd October Worthing Theatres

Connaught Theatre, Union Place, BN11 1LG

wtm.uk

16th November Enable Us, Sheffield

performancevenues.group.shef.ac.uk/enable-us

18th - 19th November Circomedia, Bristol

St Paul's Church, Portland Square, Bristol, BS2 8SJ

circomedia.com

TBA 2023 London International Mime Festival

TBA