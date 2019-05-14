Dutch National Ballet Will Tour To Germany, Italy And UK

At the start of the summer Dutch National Ballet & the Junior Company will give a total of nine performances on foreign stages. At the end of June, beginning of July, Dutch National Ballet will travel to Germany & Italy for a series of seven performances in Baden-Baden, Hamburg and Spoleto. The company will perform ballets by Hans van Manen, Juanjo Arqués and Wayne McGregor.

Early July the Dutch National Ballet Junior Company will travel to London for two performances at the Linbury Theatre at The Royal Opera House. Performed will be works by Hans van Manen, Ernst Meisner, Juanjo Arqués, Daniela Cardim and Charlotte Edmonds as part of the Young Talent Festival.

In Baden-Baden, Germany, Dutch National Ballet will dance a mixed program with works by Hans van Manen (Kleines Requiem), Juanjo Arqués (Ignite) and Wayne McGregor (Chroma). In Hamburg the company is invited by John Neumeier to perform at the Hamburger Ballett-Tage. The company dances a program consisting of four works by Hans van Manen: Frank Bridge Variations, Symfonieën der Nederlanden, Sarcasmen and 5 Tango's.

In July Dutch National Ballet will be performing during the 62nd edition of the Spoleto Festival Dei 2Mondi. In the Roman amphitheatre Teatro Romana a Hans van Manen program will be danced which includes Adagio Hammerklavier, Kleines Requiem and 5 Tango's.

Dutch National Ballet's Junior Company has been invited to perform at the Young Talent Festival which takes place at The Royal Opera House's Linbury Theatre, London in June and July. The Junior Company will close the festival with a mixed program consisting of works by Hans van Manen (In the Future), Ernst Meisner (No Time Before Time), Juanjo Arqués (Fingers in the Air), Daniela Cardim (What got you here) and Charlotte Edmonds (Fuse).



Dutch National Ballet - Germany & Italy 2019

Sat. 22 Jun. 18.00 hrs - Festspielhaus, Baden-Baden

Sun. 23 Jun. 17.00 hrs - Festspielhaus, Baden-Baden

Tue. 25 Jun. 19.30 hrs - Staatsoper, Hamburg

Wed. 26 Jun. 19.30 hrs - Staatsoper, Hamburg

Fri. 5 Jul. 21.30 hrs - Teatro Romana, Spoleto

Sat. 6 Jul. 21.30 hrs - Teatro Romana, Spoleto

Sun. 7 Jul. 21.30 hrs - Teatro Romana, Spoleto



Junior Company - UK 2019

Fri. 5 Jul. 19.45 hrs - Linbury Theatre, Royal Opera House, London

Sat. 6 Jul. 19.45 hrs - Linbury Theatre, Royal Opera House, London









