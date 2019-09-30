Dundee Rep And Selladoor Productions Announce Casting For OOR WULLIE

Dundee Rep Theatre and Selladoor Productions today announce casting for their brand new musical, Oor Wullie. The world premiere opens at Dundee Rep Theatre from 23 Nov - 05 Jan before touring Scotland until 14 March.

Martin Quinn will star as Scotland's favourite comic strip scamp Wullie. Paisley born Martin is currently starring in Peter Gynt at The National Theatre of Great Britain having made his stage debut at Dundee Rep in Let The Right One In and appearing in Passing Places with Dundee rep last year and says of taking on the Iconic role

' initially it was quite daunting, seeing as everyone's used to Oor Wullie as a one page adventure, whereas we're trying to breathe life into it as a full scale musical. But we've got such a great script and team on the show, that side of it is all taken care of. I'm just looking forward to channelling my inner "cheeky chappy", reminiscent of when I was a wee guy and my gran kept the Sunday Post for me. What I'm more scared of now is getting my hair dyed blonde which my girlfriend tells me if it isn't done properly can turn green!'

Ann Louis Ross and Irene Macdougall, both founding Members of Dundee Rep Ensemble, celebrating their 20th Anniversary this year, will join new Dundee Rep graduate actors Bailey Newsome (Soapy Soutar) and Leah Byrne (Primrose) and former graduate Leanne Traynor who, in a slight twist will play a reimagined Basher Mackenzie.

Dan Buckley and Grant McIntyre will join Martin on stage as lifelong pals Fat Boab and Wee Eck respectively with George Brennan completing the superb cast.

The iconic laddie from Auchenshoogle is much loved for his big heart, constant war against boredom and his mischievous energetic pranks which often land him in a scrape or two! Now you can see the spiky-haired scallywag live on stage as he embarks on an adventure with pals Fat Boab, Soapy Soutar, Wee Eck, and the rest of the Sunday Post gang - the only question is; where's his bucket?!

Oor Wullie is presented by Dundee Rep and Selladoor Worldwide in association with Noisemaker. It will be Directed by Andrew Panton with Set and Costume design by Kenneth Macleod.

Oor Wullie is on sale now at venues across Scotland - visit see listings for details and book today to join the cheeky chap who will prove that even at 80-years old he's still Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!





