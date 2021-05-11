Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Drew Gasparini's I COULD USE A DRINK Will Premiere at The Garrick Theatre in August

'I Could Use A Drink' will play the Garrick Theatre on Monday 2 August, 2021 at 7pm.

May. 11, 2021  

After a successful UK streaming event, Drew Gasparini's hit album, 'I Could Use A Drink' is now headed to the West End for one night only - with added songs and an increase in the cast to 9 musical theatre stars!

Originally released in 2013, Gasparini's album is an eclectic mix of progressive contemporary Musical Theatre (both poignant and hilarious) with themes ranging from teen pregnancy and heartbreak to mass shootings due to bullying.

Now for its West End premiere, producers Liam Gartland and Alex Conder reimagine its cutting edge musical theatre songs with some of the West End's stars of present and the future including Ahmed Hamad ('Rent'), Billy Nevers ('& Juliet'/'Jesus Christ Superstar'), CAROLINE KAY ('Daisy'/'The Space Between'), Luke Bayer ('Everybody's Talking About Jamie'/'Soho Cinders'), Maiya Quansah-Breed ('SIX', 'Rent'), OLIVIA LALLO (GSA 2020 graduate) and TOM FRANCIS ('Rent'), with more cast to be announced.

'I Could Use A Drink' will play the Garrick Theatre on Monday 2 August, 2021 at 7pm.

Musical Direction Flynn Sturgeon.
Director Alex Conder.


