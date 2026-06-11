Drew Dillon to Release First TAKE ME HOME Remix EP

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Acclaimed Northern Irish actor, writer and composer reimagines music from his original one-man musical ahead of a new remix series releasing on 19 June.

Northern Irish actor, writer and composer Drew Dillon will release the first remix EP from his original musical Take Me Home on 19 June, marking the next chapter in the evolution of a project that has grown from an intimate one-man show into a fully realised musical and original cast album available on streaming platforms worldwide.

Known to audiences for his screen and stage work, Dillon appeared in Kenneth Branagh's Academy Award-winning film Belfast, FX's Say Nothing and has built an extensive theatre career with credits including War Horse, The Play That Goes Wrong, The Playboy of the Western World, productions for The National Theatre, The Old Vic, Lyric Theatre Belfast and leading theatres across the UK and Ireland. Drew also appeared as fan favourite Macca in Hollyoaks (Channel 4)

Take Me Home began life as 34, a one-man musical written and performed by Dillon that explored identity, family, love and growing up gay in Belfast. The production was selected for The Lowry's prestigious REWRITES Festival, where it received industry attention for its heartfelt storytelling and contemporary musical theatre score.

The musical was developed with support from acclaimed director Bronagh Lagan, whose credits include major productions in London's West End and internationally, while award-winning production company Aria Entertainment, led by Katy Lipson, championed the work during its development. The original music was developed in collaboration with acclaimed musical duo Auburn Jam, helping shape the distinctive contemporary pop sound that has become a hallmark of the show.

Following its stage development, 34 evolved into Take Me Home, reflecting both the emotional core of the story and Dillon's vision for its future. The musical's journey continued with the release of the 34-track Take Me Home (Original Cast Recording), featuring music and lyrics written by Dillon and showcasing the show's unique blend of contemporary pop, musical theatre, folk, dance music and Northern Irish storytelling.

Now, Dillon is revisiting that material through a series of remixes designed to introduce the songs to new audiences while giving existing fans a fresh perspective on the music.

The first remix EP, released on 19 June, reimagines songs from the original score through a modern dance-pop and electronic lens, bringing the music from the theatre stage onto playlists and dancefloors while retaining the emotional honesty that made the original work resonate with audiences.

Speaking about the project, Dillon said:

"Take Me Home has been with me for many years now. It started as a very personal story that I never imagined would reach as many people as it has. From the Lowry presentation as 34, to developing the musical alongside Bronagh Lagan, Katy Lipson and Auburn Jam, and then releasing the cast album, it's been an incredible journey. These remixes are a chance to celebrate the music in a completely new way and hopefully introduce the show to listeners who may never have encountered it before."

As both an actor and musical theatre creator, Dillon continues to forge a unique career that bridges stage, screen and music. The release of the remix EP represents another milestone for a project that continues to evolve while remaining rooted in its Northern Irish identity and universal themes of belonging, acceptance and finding your way home.

The first Take Me Home Remix EP will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and all major streaming platforms from 19 June.

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