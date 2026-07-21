Andrew Logan's ALTERNATIVE MISS WORLD 2026: GAIA Will Come to Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
The event will take place on 13 September 2026 at 6pm.
Regent's Park Open Air Theatre has announced that Andrew Logan's Alternative Miss World 2026: Gaia will have its open air debut on 13 September 2026 at 6pm. The pageant will return and this time, it's going back to nature. Its 16th earthly incarnation, Gaia, is a spectacular, one-night only celebration of the planet we call home.
A nod to the late chemist James Lovelock's famous hypothesis, Gaia celebrates the world as a living organism where planet and passengers are interconnected and interdependent. With all the ecological bad news darkening our horizons and flickering across our phones, it promises a fabulously fitting and much needed night of festivity. And what better way to pay homage to this beautifully complex system we call Earth than with the organised chaos of the Alternative Miss World?
Contestants take to the stage in creative interpretations of the theme across three rounds, daywear, swimwear and evening wear, each judged, à la Crufts, on poise, personality and originality by a distinguished panel of judges.
Since 1972 sculptor Andrew Logan has been hosting this fabulous beauty pageant attracting trailblazing creatives including Grayson Perry, Divine, Leigh Bowery, Jenny Runacre, Derek Jarman, Jarvis Cocker, Zandra Rhodes, Princess Julia and Daniel Lismore. The event is a pioneering celebration of British Queer Culture so dress up as we praise mother earth. Gaia's the word! Who will grace the open-air stage with their earthly presence this September?
Tickets for Alternative Miss World 2026: Gaia go on sale at 2pm on Thursday 23 July.
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