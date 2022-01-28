Douglas Rintoul Appointed As Chief Executive Of New Wolsey Theatre

The New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich has today announced the appointment of Douglas Rintoul as Chief Executive. Rintoul's appointment follows the announcement that Chief Executive Sarah Holmes and Artistic Director Peter Rowe will be stepping down from the leadership of the New Wolsey Theatre later this year after 21 years in charge.

Douglas Rintoul, who was born in Suffolk, joins the New Wolsey Theatre following a seven-year tenure as Artistic Director of the Queen's Theatre Hornchurch, with the organisation receiving The Stage Award for London Theatre of the Year 2020 during his tenure. His career has also included being an associate of Complicité (2004 - 2010), founder of the national touring theatre company Transport (2010 - 2017), and a selector for the National Student Drama Festival (2011 - 2016).

His work has received a Royal National Theatre Foundation Playwright's Award, 19 Off West End Award nominations, a WhatsOnStage Award nomination, a Broadway World nomination and a Freedom of Expression Award nomination.

Richard Lister, Chair of New Wolsey Theatre Board of Directors, said of the appointment, "We are looking forward to Doug joining and leading the team at the New Wolsey Theatre. He comes with a terrific track record and is a great fit for our theatre. Doug joins us from the Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch which has collaborated with the New Wolsey Theatre on a range of productions and I'm confident that he will take the theatre forward in a direction which our audiences will love. Sarah and Pete will be much missed when they leave after 21 successful years but the New Wolsey Theatre will continue under Doug's leadership to thrive, entertain and challenge its audiences and make a significant difference to the cultural life of Ipswich and Suffolk."

Sarah Holmes, Chief Executive and Peter Rowe, Artistic Director said of the announcement, "Having co-produced with Doug, firstly with his own company Transport, and many times with the Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch, we are delighted to be handing him the reins. We know that the New Wolsey Theatre's values and culture have found an exceptional new champion and look forward to the exciting and ambitious programme he's sure to create."

Douglas Rintoul said of joining the New Wolsey Theatre, "I am delighted to be joining the New Wolsey Theatre's brilliant team. This vital hub has been a massive part of my life. I saw some of my first theatre productions here and it is where I directed some of my first productions as a freelancer. More recently I have worked in close partnership with the Theatre as an associate company and as the artistic director of the Queen's Theatre Hornchurch. The New Wolsey Theatre is like a home. I'm looking forward to building on Sarah and Peter's extraordinary legacy, reaching even more people in Ipswich and Suffolk. I can't wait to start."