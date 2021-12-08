Donmar Warehouse Announces New Resident Assistant Directors

Michael Longhurst, Artistic Director, and Henny Finch, Executive Director of The Donmar Warehouse, today announce two Resident Assistant Directors (RADs): Dadiow Lin, who takes up the role from 20 December, and Josh Parr who joins the company this week. The RADs undertake a year-long paid opportunity assisting on Donmar productions to develop their craft and understanding of running a theatre.

Dadiow Lin said today, "SWEAT, directed by Lynette Linton at Donmar Warehouse, was one of the productions that pushed me to clarify what I am drawn to in theatre making. And I have been wanting to work at the Donmar ever since. I feel grateful that I've been offered this opportunity to not only further my skills as a director but also to learn more about an institution and its relationship with artists, audience and its community. I genuinely cannot wait to start."

Josh Parr, commented, "I'm delighted to be offered the role of Resident Assistant Director and to work with everyone at the Donmar over the next 12 months. I'm grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to getting started and being as helpful as I can be in creating some world class theatre."

Henny Finch, Executive Director of The Donmar Warehouse, added, "We're thrilled to have Josh Parr and Dadiow Lin joining us as our next Resident Assistant Directors. For over fifteen years, the Donmar's RAD scheme has been one of the most successful training programmes for young directors in the industry, launching the careers of many individuals who have gone on to make work for the UK's major stages, including Josie Rourke, Rupert Goold, Sacha Wares and Lynette Linton. We're looking forward to working with and supporting Josh and Dadiow over the next twelve months as they expand their craft and understanding of how a theatre is run and to develop their skills as artistic leaders of the future."

Dadiow Lin is a freelance theatre director. She directs contemporary plays, adaptations of classics, new writings, and devised performances. Before moving to the UK in 2011, she worked as an assistant director on productions at The National Theatre of Taiwan. She received the Genesis Future Directors Award in 2019, directing Lauren Yee's In a Word at the Young Vic. In 2020, she became a trustee at Storyhouse, Chester after directing Amy Ng's adaptation of Miss Julie (UK tour/online).

Josh Parr is a theatre and film director, working in the UK. He was part of the Introduction to Directing Course at the Young Vic Theatre in 2017. His directing credits include Jumper Factory (UK tour), My England: 5 Plays (Young Vic), Celestial Citizens (Theatre503, Rapid Writers). His assistant director credits include Extra Time (Derby Theatre) and Primetime (Royal Court Theatre - schools tour).