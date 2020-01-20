Dom Joly Will Embark On UK Tour Premiering At The Albany

Probably best known as the creator of Trigger Happy TV, Dom Joly has turned his considerable comedy skills to travel writing and broadcasting and is undertaking his first UK tour since 2011. This event is a rare opportunity to see him live and we're delighted that the tour is holding its premiere here at The Albany!

Engaging, entertaining and full of humour, Dom will be sharing his holiday snaps, tales and escapades from his televised and private travel adventures as an occasionally accidental dark tourist.

Having visited some of the most unusual places on the planet he'll be revealing his anecdotes and exploits as a serial globe-trotter and seeker of dangerous travel spots; from North Korea through the Congo and Syria to Chernobyl and beyond...

Joly famously attended school with Osama Bin Laden and armed with a trusty Powerpoint, fans can expect his holiday snaps to provide a compelling combination of comedy and danger. From outlandish international stunts for his TV comedy to curious snaps from his excursions, he will be sharing his uncensored travel tales from the dark side.

"I've got this collection of weird holiday snaps and I know there's that cliché that nobody wants to see anybody else's holiday snaps. But my holiday snaps are really good. And they've got some really good stories attached to them." Explains Joly

Having proved his mettle on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, Dom Joly's Holiday Snaps tour promises to appeal to lovers of both comedy and travel offering a fascinating insight into worldwide travel that's full of intriguing anecdotes and humour - and more than a touch of peril.

Tickets for this event are available from the theatre - £19. For further information about this and all other shows booking, see online at www.albanytheatre.co.uk, call the box office on 02476 99 89 64 or visit in person at the theatre on Albany Road.





