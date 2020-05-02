Dogstar Theatre Online Will Launch Performances on Vimeo on Demand

With over 275 performances and seen by over 40,000 people in 12 countries since opening at the 2008 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, The Tailor of Inverness has taken its place as one of the great Scottish theatre productions.

Dogstar Theatre Online is now making this extraordinary performance available to the public online, as the first in a series of Dogstar performance recordings to be released through Vimeo on Demand.

The Tailor of Inverness, with its cry for victims of war and forced migration everywhere, is "a universal work of theatre" (Sunday Herald)

On Monday 11 May Dogstar Theatre Online will also release Brian Ross's beautiful, moving documentary, produced by Hopscotch Films. Circling A Fox - The Story of the Tailor of Invernss takes Matthew Zajac's multi award-winning play and turns it into a genre-bending documentary film that challenges received notions of personal and national identity.

This deeply personal story takes us on a journey from war torn Poland and Ukraine to the Highlands of Scotland and back again. Blending documentary, theatre and poetic drama-reconstruction, Circling a Fox tells the story of Matthew's quest to seek the truth about his father's past and his efforts to use theatre to reach out to a family he never knew existed.

"This is a beautifully made film...both a road movie and a moving family drama, and although the story begins the best part of a century ago it is completely relevant to our own times. In the end, it affirms the astonishing power of love." James Robertson

It is vital for small independent companies like Dogstar to find new ways of reaching audiences and new income streams and continue to develop while our theatres are closed. These outstanding film and theatre experiences will be available to the public £3 to view, £8 to download.

The Tailor of Inverness is directed by acclaimed Grid Iron director Ben Harrison, with a score from two of Scotland's finest traditional fiddlers, Jonny Hardie and Gavin Marwick. Set and costume design is by Ali Maclaurin, with Lighting Design by Kai Fischer and Sound Design by Timothy Brinkhurst.

Awards for the production include The Stage Award for Best Solo Performer 2008, Scotsman Fringe First, Holden Street Theatres Award (Adelaide) and CATS Award Best Actor 2009.

The Stornoway Way by Kevin MacNeil

Cast: Naomi Stirrat, Rachel Kennedy, Chloe-Ann Tylor Director: Matthew Zajac

This musical tragi-comedy from the Western Isles packed out theatres during its 2019 debut tour.

Factor 9 by Hamish MacDonald

Cast: Stewart Porter and Matthew Zajac Director: Ben Harrison

Dogstar's 2014 production about the Contaminated Blood Scandal has influenced audiences, campaigners and politicians across the UK.





