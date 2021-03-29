Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Digital Production of THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Announces Two Week Extension

The production stars Fionn Whitehead, Alfred Enoch, Joanna Lumley, Emma McDonald as Sibyl Vane, and Russel Tovey.

Mar. 29, 2021  
The critically acclaimed digital adaptation of The Picture of Dorian Gray will extend for two weeks only, now completing its run on the 17th April. Theatr Clwyd's Artistic Director Tamara Harvey directs Henry Filloux-Bennett's adaptation of Oscar Wilde's classic novel in this co-production with Barn Theatre, Lawrence Batley Theatre Huddersfield, Oxford Playhouse and the New Wolsey Theatre.

The Picture of Dorian Gray, which received the prestigious New York Times Critic's Pick, utilises elements found in radio plays, films, documentaries as well as traditional theatrical techniques. Tickets for the production are currently on sale internationally and can be purchased via pictureofdoriangray.com.

The production sees Fionn Whitehead, in the title role and he is joined by Alfred Enoch as Harry Wotton, Joanna Lumley as Lady Narborough, Emma McDonald as Sibyl Vane, Russell Tovey as Basil Hallward and with Stephen Fry as the Interviewer.

From the creative team behind the critically acclaimed What a Carve Up!, the beloved Faustian tale by Oscar Wilde is brought kicking and screaming into a world of Instagram, Facebook and dating apps. Set in a profile pic-obsessed, filter-fixated world, the contemporary take follows influencer Dorian Gray as he makes a deal for his social star never to fade.

Audience members receive a screening link which will activate on their booked performance date for a 48-hour period. Tickets are priced at £12 which will include both a link to the production as well as a digital programme. Closed captioning and audio description will be available for all dates.

Web Site: pictureofdoriangray.com

Box Office: bookings@pictureofdoriangray.com


