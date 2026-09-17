Diana Vickers and Le Fil Join CLUB NVRLND at The Vaults
Performances will run 14 November 2026 – 31 January 2027.
Diana Vickers* (X Factor, ITV; I Wish You Well, Criterion Theatre; The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, Vaudeville Theatre; The Rocky Horror Show, UK tour) will play Wendy Darling in London's hottest new night out Club NVRLND. RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestant Le Fil (Dragged To The Musicals, UK tour & Pride World Tour with Melanie C) will return to play Tiger Lily.
Joining them will be Matthew Gent (Les Misérables, Queen's Theatre; The Phantom of the Opera, His Majesty's Theatre) returning as Hook, Ian Oswald (Moulin Rouge!, Piccadilly Theatre; Wicked, Universal Pictures) as The Crocodile, Becky Bassett (Summer Holiday, UK tour; The Fingask Follies, UK tour) as Ensemble/ Nana, Damian Buhagiar (Evita, London Palladium; My Fair Lady, Leicester Curve) as Ensemble/ Smee, Max James Hodge (Pippin in Concert, Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Joshua de La-Garde (MAMMA MIA!, Novello theatre), Elinor Morris (Oscar At The Crown, The Crown at Tottenham Court Road; The Sound Of Music, London Palladium), Ashley-Jordon Packer (Swan Lake, UK & International tour; The Bodyguard, Adelphi Theatre), Appolilly Szwarc (Dark of the Moon, Charing Cross Theatre; Annie, Cork Opera House) and Natalie Yin (Heartstopper 2, Netflix, Oscar at the Crown, The Crown at Tottenham Court Road).
Further casting to be announced.
Following last year's sold-out Edinburgh Festival run, Club NVRLND transfers to The Vaults, Waterloo from Saturday 14 November 2026 until Saturday 31 January 2027.
Conceived and directed by Steven Kunis (Hir, Straight White Men), with a book by Olivier Award-winning Jack Holden (Cruise, KENREX), Club NVRLND is a high-energy immersive nightclub musical, transforming The Vaults into Peter Pan's underground nightclub. Audiences are invited inside NVRLND to drink, dance and party alongside the cast as the story unfolds around them, revelling in nostalgia, exhilaration and youthful abandon. Set to the biggest 2000s anthems by legends including Britney Spears, Rihanna, P!nk, Outkast, Coldplay and many more, audiences are invited to leave their worries at the door and lose themselves on the dancefloor! The doors to NVRLND open for an hour before the show, with the party continuing afterwards.
Diana Vickers is an English actress, singer, and presenter who made a critically acclaimed West End debut starring in The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, winning the London Newcomer of the Year Award. Her extensive stage credits include The Rocky Horror Show, Dial M for Murder, Steel Magnolias, I Wish You Well, and Deep Heat Rivalry. On television, she has featured in top comedies including Give Out Girls, Josh and Not Going Out. Vickers also co-hosts the hit podcast Ki & Dee: The Podcast. Soon to be seen in Cary Joji Fukunaga's feature film Blood on Snow.
Le Fil is a British Chinese artist, actor, recording artist, and performer, known for RuPaul's Drag Race UK (BBC/World of Wonder); Canada vs the World (BBC/Crave); and Queen of the Castle (CTV). Theatre credits include Tiger Lily in Club NVRLND (Edinburgh Fringe); Dragged to the Musicals (UK Tour), RuPaul's Drag Race Live (UK Tour) and the Pride World Tour with Melanie C & Sink The Pink. Film credits include The Christophers. Le Fil also releases original music, with EPs Nightlife and Le Filosophical available on all platforms.
Welcome to NVRLND, where the party goes straight on till morning.
When runaway bride Wendy Darling stumbles back into Peter's world, she's forced to question everything she thought she wanted. Offered the chance to rewrite her story, Wendy's thrown back into a world of intoxicating fun and reckless adventure.
Club NVRLND premiered at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where it sold out every performance. This nightclub musical event is an irreverent, high-energy, immersive party where fairy dust is in the air, the drinks flow, and the night is always young.
The production has choreography by Ashley Nottingham, executive music production and arrangements by Hugo Dunn-Vereker, set and costume design by Suzu Sakai, lighting design by Olivier Award-nominated Robbie Butler, sound design by Sound Quiet Time, casting direction by Lucy Casson, music production & arrangements by Liam James, and vocal arrangements by Simon Nathan, music supervision by Colm O'Regan with Aida Rocci as creative producer.
Club NVRLND is produced by David Adkin, RJG Productions, Midnight Theatricals, Ley Line Entertainment in association with NewYorkRep, People and Golden Wax Productions and is presented by arrangement with Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity and Concord Theatricals Ltd.
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...
|
GETTING REKT (The Evening Star)
The Union Theatre (9/21-9/24)
|
Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me!
Hazlitt Theatre (4/07-4/07)
|
Top Secret The Magic of Science: High Voltage
Victoria Theatre Halifax (10/18-10/18)
|
Future Makers
The Royal Albert Hall (11/04-11/04)
|
Lindisfarne
Victoria Theatre Halifax (10/09-10/09)
|
As Man is to God
Upstairs at the Gatehouse (9/19-9/19)
|
Emmeline Pankhurst
Upstairs at the Gatehouse (10/18-10/18)
|
Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me!
The Stables - Milton Keynes (5/14-5/14)
|
Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me!
Harrogate Theatre (2/27-2/27)
|
Steve Steinman''s BAT - Bat Out of Hell - Live Lounge Premium Package
Vaillant Live, Derby (11/04-11/04)