Demetri Martin Announces New 'Wandering Mind' UK Tour Dates For February 2020

The award-winning American comedian and star of The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, Demetri Martin has announced a seven night UK tour, returning to the UK in February 2020 as part of his world tour Wandering Mind. These new UK dates include his three rescheduled dates in Birmingham, Salford and London from his 2019 tour, as well as an additional four shows which will see Demetri also performing in Bristol, Glasgow, Bath and Brighton.

Tickets for Demetri Martin: Wandering Mind are on sale at 10am on Friday 26th April from www.axs.com/uk. For full listings information please see below. Ticket holders for the rescheduled 2019 shows should get in touch with their original ticket providers for information.

A man of many talents, Demetri Martin is a stand-up comedian, artist, writer and director. He began performing stand-up comedy in New York City where he worked as a staff writer for talk show Late Night with Conan O'Brien. Demetri then became a regular performer on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.

Demetri's incredible comedic talent has earned him a number of high profile comedy awards. He won the Perrier Award at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2003 for his one-man show If I, and at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival in 2006 his show Dr. Earnest Parrot Presents Demetri Martin won Australia's prestigious Barry Award.

Demetri has released three stand-up comedy albums and four hour-long stand-up comedy specials, including his latest special The Overthinker which was released on Netflix in 2018.



In the US, Demetri created and starred in his own television series for Comedy Central called Important Things with Demetri Martin.

Also a successful author, his books, This Is a Book and Point Your Face at This, are both New York Times Bestsellers. His latest book, If It's Not Funny It's Art, was released in 2017 and features a collection of his original drawings. Demetri's fiction has appeared in The New Yorker, Esquire, and The New York Times Magazine.

In 2017, Demetri wrote and directed his first feature film, Dean, which won the Founder's Prize at the Tribeca Film Festival for Best Narrative American Feature Film.





