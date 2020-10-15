Delfont Mackintosh Theatres William Village To Succeed Richard Johnston

Richard Johnston confirms his retirement from April 2021.

It is today announced (15 October 2020) that after sixteen and a half years as Chief Executive of Delfont Mackintosh Theatres (DMT), Richard Johnston confirms his retirement from April 2021. Johnston's successor, William Village, will be coming to run DMT from Regent's Park Theatre where he has been the Executive Director since 2003.

Cameron Mackintosh said: "It is only as I prepare to say my professional farewell to Richard Johnston as the hugely valued Chief Executive of all my theatres that I realise we have known each other for over 43 extraordinary years. His friendship and his stewardship have been immense including helping me build a theatre group that aspires to be the best for both the public and our profession. Richard's longstanding personal relationships with producers, both those starting out or at the top of their game, is just one of the reasons he has been one of the most successful and respected British Theatre Executives of the last few decades.

It is typical of Richard that he postponed by a year his long discussed plan to spend the next chapter of his life filling his own diary, rather than my theatres, when the current crisis hit. Richard has not only done a brilliant job working with our team to ensure our survival and readiness to welcome back audiences as safely and quickly as possible, but also has been instrumental in helping me, and my Managing Director Alan Finch, choose his successor.

We needed someone very special to take on Richard's legacy, so I am thrilled to announce that William Village will be coming to run DMT from next year. He has done such a brilliant job transforming Regent's Park Open Air Theatre both artistically, alongside Timothy Sheader, and fiscally making it sound as a major producing powerhouse. His experience as an independent producer as well as his ability running a large vibrant organisation, will ensure that DMT will continue to be 'home' to the finest artists and the most appreciative audiences in London."

Richard Johnston said, "I first met Cameron Mackintosh in 1977 when his production of Oliver! with Roy Hudd as Fagin, opened at Manchester Opera House where I was Public Relations Officer. When I joined DMT there were three theatres, now I leave an organisation with eight of the very best houses the West End has to offer. Having extended my original retirement plans by a year, I could not have imagined my 'finale' at DMT to be such a difficult time for the industry. My sixteen years building up DMT alongside Cameron, in what has been an exciting, challenging and rewarding experience, are memories I will cherish. I look forward to continuing to play a small part over the next few months as London theatre re-emerges, and very much look forward to supporting William."

William Village said: "I am absolutely delighted that Cameron has given me this opportunity to join his team looking after eight of London's most prestigious theatres. Having been Executive Director at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre for the last 17 years alongside producing independently, I am thrilled to be moving fully into the commercial sector at Cameron's world-class company."

Born in Cumbria, Richard Johnston (age 65) worked at Pitlochry Festival Theatre before joining Arts Council Touring in the West Midlands. He became Director of Birmingham Hippodrome in 1980 where he developed the theatre to become a leading touring venue, hosting productions which included Cameron Mackintosh's Oliver! (1983) and Song and Dance (1984). Johnston was Chief Executive of Contemporary Dance Trust from 1988 - 1990 before taking up the role of Joint Managing Director of Stoll Moss Theatres in 1990 and becoming Chief Executive under Janet Holmes A Court from 1992 - 2000. He became Chief Executive of Racecourse Holdings Trust (now Jockey Club Racecourse) from 2000 - 2004 before accepting Cameron Mackintosh's invitation to lead Delfont Mackintosh Theatres in 2004.

William Village (age 42), who read music as an organ scholar at Cambridge University, has most recently been responsible for the phenomenal growth at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, working with Artistic Director Timothy Sheader, winning multiple awards and transferring productions both to the West End and the United States. As an independent producer, Village commissioned James Graham's Quiz, transferring it to the West End and acting as Executive Producer on the subsequent ITV adaptation, together with providing general management services for a variety of productions including Crazy for You, Motown the Musical and The Mousetrap.

