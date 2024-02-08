Declan Bennett Will Host The Phoenix Arts Club's Valentine's Day Cabaret

The Phoenix Arts Club has announced that West End and Broadway star Declan Bennett (Moulin Rouge, EastEnders) will host their upcoming Valentine's Day cabaret event – The Cupid's Cabaret.

Bennett, who will host the cabaret performances, played the role of Charlie Cotton in the BBC soap opera EastEnders and has performed on Broadway and in the West End in shows including RENT, American Idiot, Once, Moulin Rouge, Jesus Christ Superstar and Carousel.

The Cupid's Cabaret on 14 February will feature a lavish three-course dinner followed by a special cabaret show that whisks couples into a world of love, laughter, and glamour. Tickets include a glass of prosecco on arrival.

Peter Dunbar, Managing Director of the Phoenix Arts Club said, "At Phoenix Arts Club, we are dedicated to curating exceptional experiences that resonate with our diverse and vibrant community. The encore of our top-selling show exemplifies our commitment to providing unique and engaging entertainment for our valued patrons."