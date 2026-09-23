Debs Newbold to Tour DAUNTLESS: GRACE O'MALLEY, PIRATE QUEEN

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Following performances in Ireland, the USA and Norway, renowned storyteller & theatremaker, Debs Newbold continues her world tour of DAUNTLESS with shows across the UK including Bristol, London, Yorkshire as well as a performance at the prestigious Amsterdam Storytelling Festival.

DAUNTLESS is Debs Newbold's barnstorming, surprising and rousing solo show about her hero, Grace O'Malley — the convention-defying 16th-century Irish clan chief, political strategist and notorious pirate queen who commanded men, ships and her own destiny long before history knew how to commemorate women like her.

From the west of Ireland to the court of Elizabeth I, from wild youth to even wilder old age, Debs gleefully strips the barnacles from history to create the perfect pirate story for all 21st century feminists - and it's all true. Through deep, authentic and playful storytelling, Debs gives Grace the full-bodied treatment she deserves: drama, momentum, depth and laughter, creating a cinematic rollercoaster in the minds of the audience.

Debs Newbold is one of the world's most acclaimed performance storytellers: a multi-award-winning performer, writer, director and trainer whose work has taken her to the Royal Opera House, the BBC, Hay Festival, the RSC, the United Nations and Shakespeare's Globe.

Her one-woman retellings of Shakespeare's tragedies have toured internationally and helped create an entire strand of storytelling work at the Globe, where she has trained a company of new tellers for its stage. Her acclaimed Lost In Blue was an EdFringe hit and OFFIE finalist, while a recent appearance on The Blindboy Podcast brought her fierce, funny and deeply intelligent approach to storytelling to a huge international listenership.

Tour Dates

24th - 26th September, The Wardrobe Theatre, Bristol

3rd October, The Unitarian, Todmorden

7th October, Hoxton Hall, London

21st October, Our Lady of the Assumption, Beeston, Nottingham

29th October, HOPS, Leeds (Red Ladder Local)

8th November, Amsterdam Storytelling Festival

10th - 14th November, The Lion & Unicorn Theatre, London

29th November, Cluntergate Centre, Wakefield (Red Ladder Local)

5th December, St John's Parish Hall, Barnsley (Red Ladder Local)

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 18 Hrs 16 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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