Debbie Hannan Steps In As Temporary Artistic Director Of Stockroom

Leading touring company Stockroom today announces that it has appointed former Traverse Theatre Incoming Artistic Director, Debbie Hannan, as its temporary Artistic Director, whilst Kate Wasserberg recovers from the ongoing symptoms of COVID 19, known as Long Covid.

Wasserberg, who has been diagnosed with the condition following two bouts of the virus, has been signed off by doctors and is expected to return to her post later this year. Hannan joins the company on Monday 10th January to work alongside Executive Producer Martin Derbyshire as showrunners for the innovative theatre writers room at Stockroom. Her role will comprise bringing existing projects to the stage as well as initiating and developing brand new ideas with the writing team.

Stockroom Executive producer Martin Derbyshire says -

"Not having Kate at the company during this challenging period is a great loss and highlights that Covid will bring many challenges to our industry for a long time to come. All the staff wish her well and hope for a speedy recovery. It's fantastic to welcome Debbie into the company to carry on the great work that Kate has been doing and also bring in some exciting new projects, I'm looking forward to working with them over the next six months and being able to share our hard work with the public."

Acting Stockroom Artistic Director Debbie Hannan says -

"It is an honour to be joining Stockroom for the first half of 2022 while Kate recovers - the company's commitment to new work, innovation and collaboration is both exciting and necessary as the theatre industry continues to find its way through Covid. I'm looking forward to developing compelling work for audiences, facilitating the creativity of a variety of communities, continuing Stockroom's history of innovation and working with the dynamic and enterprising writers room. I'm delighted to be continuing Kate's brilliant work, alongside working with Martin and the team to make touring theatre the most adventurous,visionary and inclusive it can be."

Stockroom Artistic Director, Kate Wasserberg says

"I am delighted that Debbie is joining the Stockroom team, she is a wonderful director who understands and loves writers, and I am sure they will lead the team alongside Martin brilliantly while I am away. It is a strange and vulnerable thing to admit to being too ill to work in our business, but I hope that my honesty helps others struggling in the aftermath of Covid to know that they are not alone. I can't wait to be back at Stockroom, and in the meantime, I know it is in the safest of hands."

Chair of Stockroom board, Mark Powell says

"We've witnessed how hard Kate has worked to manage her symptoms in recent months and in giving her time to recover fully we hope to expediate her return to the company. Debbie's commitment to accessible art, political storytelling and underserved communities matches Kate's own passion and the values of all Stockroom staff and trustees. we look forward to showcasing the influence of them both in the next few months."

Stockroom is a writers room for theatre, and the Stockroom Artists produce new work for midscale stages around the country. It comprises a team of six diverse salaried theatre makers who pool their individual expertise to create new plays for audiences across the UK. The company partners theatres around the country to create shows that celebrate story and live experience

Debbie Hannan is an international director for stage, screen and audio, with a history of developing and directing bold, new plays. They trained at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and as Trainee Director at the Royal Court and were Incoming Artistic Director of the Traverse Theatre in Edinburgh from August 2020 to March 2021. They have directed for companies such as The National Theatre of Scotland, Complicité, The Abbey Theatre, Compania National de Teatro (Mexico), The Royal Court Theatre, the Young Vic, Soho Theatre, Audible, BBC Radio and the Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester. They have moved into screen work, including Isolation by Jenni Fagan, starring Kate Dickie (NTS & BBC), were recently the Drama Director Placement on Shetland (BBC), and are developing a short with FIlm4. They are currently developing new work with the Royal Court and The National Theatre of Scotland. They seek out unheard stories and create bold visuals, and are drawn to stories that both entertain and reflect their working class background, queerness and disability.