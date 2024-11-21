News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Deafinitely Theatre Launches The Deaf Theatre Makers Series

This brand-new initiative will consist of practical training sessions aiming to improve knowledge and confidence of aspiring deaf theatre makers.

Nov. 21, 2024
Deafinitely Theatre Launches The Deaf Theatre Makers Series Image
Deafinitely Theatre has announced the launch of a new programme for 2025 - The Deaf Theatre Makers. This brand-new initiative will consist of practical training sessions aiming to improve knowledge and confidence of aspiring deaf theatre makers.

Deafinitely Theatre aim to bridge the gap in the industry to create accessible deaf-led workshops for those eager to explore creating their own work and learn the skills needed both on stage and behind the scenes. Each workshop will be led in collaboration by experts across the sector.

Facilitators taking part in the series will include a range of talent from Deafinitely Theatre, Soho Theatre, Royal Court, Camden People's Theatre, Leeds Playhouse and The Royal Ballet and Opera. More facilitators will be announced shortly. 

Artistic Director of Deafinitely Theatre, Paula Garfield MBE said today “Over the past 22 years, Deafinitely Theatre have helped to grow the number of deaf actors on stage and screen. Now, many are eager to take the next step to create and lead their own projects. The Deaf Theatre Makers is designed to empower deaf creatives, providing essential skills and knowledge in the theatre industry - from understanding the role of a producer and director, to technical theatre skills and how to get their work funded. We're excited to continue to support this new generation of deaf artists in making their creative visions a reality.”

The Deaf Theatre Makers series will consist of the following workshops:

  • Producing – 18 and 25 January 2025
  • Writing – 5 and 15 February 2025
  • Directing – 1 and 8 March 2025
  • Technical Theatre – 22 and 29 March 2025
  • Funding: Access to Work & Arts Council Grants – 26 April 2025

Deafinitely Theatre have partnered with theatre companies across the UK to bring these workshops to accessible venues.

Applications are now open for The Deaf Theatre Makers series and more information on how to sign up can be found at www.deafinitelytheatre.co.uk. Applicants are welcome to apply to multiply workshops.



