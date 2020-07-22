Darlington Operatic Society Releases CD to Raise Money For the NHS

A successful musical theatre group has produced a compilation of lockdown classics to help support the National Health Service.

Darlington Operatic Society has released a CD called "Strictly Lockdown" - comprising 19 musical theatre songs - with 50 per cent of the profits being donated to the County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust's Charity.

All of the songs have been created by members singing in isolation from their spare bedrooms, under-stair cupboards, bathrooms and conservatories during the period of lockdown due to the Covid 19 outbreak.

The result is around 80 minutes of "virtual musical theatre magic", with the CD on sale now.

DarlingtonOS spokesman Julian Cound said: "I'm so happy to be able to say that sales are very strong for the CD with 200 sold already and we only took delivery of the actual CDs yesterday."

"The idea of creating a compilation CD came fairly soon after the lockdown happened. It has taken many weeks of planning and organisation to get the CD on sale."

"Over 40 members have submitted individual vocal tracks to be used on the CD which contains a mix of duets, small groups and full company numbers. This would be challenging enough in a recording studio but to create a CD of this quality in isolation has required a fantastic effort from everyone involved."

"The CD is full of songs from the best loved musicals including Wicked, Les Miserables, Miss Saigon, Sister Act, Hairspray and many more."

Commenting, Pat Chambers, charity manager at County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust, said, "We're enormously grateful to Darlington Operatic Society for sharing the profits from sales with us. The volunteers who run our hospital radio are also looking forward to playing the CD. Donations are used to fund a variety of projects to enhance the experience of both patients and staff and are much appreciated."

As well as supporting the NHS, sales of Strictly Lockdown will also help DOS through a difficult period until it can resume staging its high quality shows at the Hippodrome.

The CD is priced at just £10 (plus p&p) and is available to buy now through the DarlingtonOS website www.darlingtonos.org.uk. The CD can also be purchased from Guru in Darlington town centre and the WH Smith outlet at Darlington Memorial Hospital.

