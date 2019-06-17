Darlington Operatic Society Announces Cast of JEKYLL & HYDE

Directed and choreographed by Joanne Hand (Top Hat, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, West Side Story) alongside Musical Director Steven Hood (Chitty Chity Bang Bang, Strictly Musicals 2), Jekyll & Hyde will run at Darlington Hippodrome later this year.

The title role of Dr Henry Jekyll (who transforms into Mr Edward Hyde) will be shared between Julian Cound and Luke Oldfield who will play the role on alternate dates. It is widely known that this is possibly one of the toughest musical theatre roles for any male performer to undertake. Beth Hopper will take the role of Emma Carew with Rhiannon Walker and Jessica Harrison sharing the role of Lucy Harris on alternate dates.

The cast will also include Christopher McCann as John Utterson, Jason Slater as Sir Danvers Carew, Peter Robson as Simon Stride, Brandon Gatley as Spider & Archibald Proops, Andrew Hamilton as the Bishop of Basingstoke, David Murray as Lord Glossop, Hannah Gawthorpe as Lady Beaconsfield and Alex Taylor-Garthwaite as Lord Savage. The ensemble cast is Edwin Taylor, Scott Campbell, Ben Fitzpatrick, Joshua

Ashton, Baily Gascoigne, Caitlin Foster, Fran Charlton-Hague, Lizzie Curwen, Eleanor Grainger, Abbie Hand, Claire Hirst, Zoe Kent, Carolyn Lithgo, Grace Murray, Eve Murray, Naomi Potts, Natalie Robinson, Mehan Smith, Rosalind Stuart, Vicky Tickle, Hayley Walker, Claire Willmer and Hannah Winship.

Director Joanne Hand said "This has been one of the hardest sets of auditions to cast from. There is so much strength in the membership of the society that Steven and I had some very difficult decisions to make. To have eight men auditioning for the role of Jekyll is astounding and testament to the reputation of DarlingtonOS to continually attract talented performers, both male and female."

Jekyll & Hyde is conceived for the stage by Frank Wildhorn and Steve Cuden, with a book and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse and music by Wildhorn. Based on the book The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, the musical tells the story of a London doctor who creates an alternate personality in an attempt to cure his father's mental illness. The result is Mr. Hyde, an evil alter ego that causes violence and destruction. Jekyll & Hyde originally opened on Broadway April 28, 1997 at the Plymouth Theatre and earned four Tony Award nominations.

Jekyll & Hyde will run at Darlington Hippodrome from Wednesday 23 October to Saturday 2 November. Thursday 31 October is a BSL Interpreted performance and both Friday performances will be audio described. Tickets are on sale now by calling the Ticket Hotline on 01325 244659 or online at www.darlingtonos.org.uk





