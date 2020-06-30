Darlington Hippodrome Holds Virtual Careers Fair

At this time of the year school leavers are usually preparing to attend a selection of careers fairs, maybe a small-scale event at their school or college or maybe a larger, national event. Following the Covid 19 outbreak students are having to search online for information to help them with their options, research prospective employers or learn more about a specific industry.

To assist school leavers, Darlington Hippodrome has created a series of short videos giving an insight into the various roles available within the theatre required to ensure the smooth running of a successful arts venue. From box office management, front of house services and the financial aspects to marketing and management opportunities, several members of the Hippodrome staff have created videos based on their own position within the theatre.

Councillor Andy Keir says "Working in a theatre is an exciting, enjoyable and fulfilling prospect for anyone with a passion for the arts with so many opportunities available throughout the creative arts and heritage sectors."

The videos are being shared on the Hippodrome's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram feeds throughout the week.

