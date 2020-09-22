Darlington Hippodrome Announces October Schedule Of Events

The programme includes events for all ages.

Darlington Hippodrome announces a full schedule of events for all ages throughout October.

Having re-opened at the start of September Darlington Hippodrome has expanded its offer with a full schedule of events for all ages to enjoy throughout October.

The successful dance and fitness sessions will continue including regular Monday morning classes for those aged 65+ and dance fitness sessions each Tuesday evening. Further opportunities in dance include a contemporary dance taster session on the Hippodrome stage for adults (16+) on Saturday 3 October, a family taster session on Saturday 10 October and a Sling dance taster session for parents with young babies from 8 weeks of age which will take place on Thursday 22 October.

There will be two book group sessions on Wednesday 21 October when the text under discussion will be the gothic horror classic Dracula.

For those with an artistic flair there is another Lust For Life Drawing workshop on Monday 5 October and Sky Landscape Artist of the Year semi-finalist Brian Ramsey will hold a beginners' drawing workshop on Monday 19 October. Quiz fans can book a spot in the Hippo Lounge for our popular Hippodrome Quiz on Wednesday 7 October which will also be streamed live on Facebook.

More classic cinema screenings are on offer in the Hippodrome auditorium with titles such as Sister Act, The Color Purple, Blade Runner, The Lost Boys, Hocus Pocus and The Woman in Black.

The venue's box office, Hippo Lounge café and gallery spaces will be open from 10am to 2pm Monday to Saturday. The box office and Hippo Lounge will also be open thirty minutes before each ticketed event.

Councillor Andy Keir said "I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has supported events throughout September at the Hippodrome, it was fabulous to see so many people taking advantage of the wide range of sessions. The success of the September schedule has meant an increase in the offer for October and I would hope this is a trend that continues."

Visitors to the Hippodrome can be assured that all possible measures have been put in place to make a trip to the Hippodrome safe and enjoyable. Capacity at all events is restricted and it is advised to book as soon as possible.

For full details of all the events taking place in October please visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk or call the box office on 01325 405405

