Darlington Hippodrome Announces Classic Cinema Screenings

As part of a season of socially-distanced activities Darlington Hippodrome will be screening a series of classic films throughout September. There is something for everyone in an eclectic mix of films that will be shown in the theatre auditorium.

You can sit back, relax and enjoy films ranging from the cult musical Grease starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton John to the Audrey Hepburn classic romance Breakfast at Tiffany's.

Grease kicks off the season on Thursday 10 September. The film needs no introduction and is consistently ranked as the best-loved movie musical of all time. On Friday 11 September join Gordie, Chris, Teddy and Vern on their journey of discovery in Stand By Me. Disney fans can enjoy another trip down Cherry Tree lane with Mary Poppins on Saturday 12 September.

On Thursday 17 September Audrey Hepburn stars in Breakfast at Tiffany's alongside George Peppard in the romantic comedy. Family favourite Matilda features on the afternoon of Friday 18 September followed by the outrageously funny This Is Spinal Tap in the evening. The September season of films comes to a close with Dustin Hoffman and Anne Bancroft in The Graduate on Thursday 24 September and another Disney classic The Jungle Book on Friday 25 September.

Councillor Andy Keir said "After six months of closure it is fabulous news that the Hippodrome is open to the public once more and, whilst we would all like to see the return of live entertainment on the stage, this series of classic films will breathe life back into the theatre's auditorium."

It is advised to book early for these film screenings as audience numbers are limited with social distancing in place throughout the auditorium.

Groups of seats are two+ metres apart following government guidelines. Groups of seats should only be occupied by members of the same household.

For full details of the classic film screenings and all the events taking place in September please visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk or call the box office on 01325 405405.

