Dante Or Die Will Transform Empty High Street Shops Into Free Pop Up Immersive Experience With INSIDE ODDS ON

Dante or Die will create a unique free pop-up experience on your local high street. For two weeks only, the critically acclaimed theatre makers will be transforming an empty shop into a mesmerising, immersive underwater betting shop with Inside Odds On.

Inspired by Odds On, the company's multi award-winning interactive short film, Inside Odds On is a deep dive into the world of online gambling and will open in Derby (8 – 20 July), Harlow (12-24 August, Wolverhampton (dates tbc in September),Rochdale (dates tbc in October) and Lincoln (dates tbc in October).

Take a seat in this submerged betting shop to experience the solo-player interactive film Odds On. Log in to Pearls of Fortune, a fictional online slots game on a sunken slot machine. Create a fun name, choose an adorable avatar, and take a few spins beneath the waves. From your first win to the hidden truths behind the screen, you'll get a game's-eye view of how your fellow players are really doing.

The accompanying exhibition delves deep into the impact of gambling addiction on people's lives. Audiences will be given opportunities to learn about the making of the film and discover resources and support information for gambling issues. Central to the project is a programme of creative workshops, screenings and discussions about the themes raised in Odds On.

For further information or to book a session contact sophiehack@danteordie.com.

The internationally renowned company are one of the country's leading site-specific specialists and recognised for constantly pushing boundaries in creating surprising, intellectually thrilling, socially ambitious and emotive visions, both on stage and online and this new incarnation is no exception.

Age recommendation: 14+

Access - Inside Odds On will be fully accessible to wheelchair users. The interactive film is creatively captioned, and an audio-described version is available at all times.

Content Warning: This film contains gambling (live play, images, sounds; slot simulation) which may be very triggering to people with a gambling addiction or who are in recovery. A full support pack for anyone who may be affected by the issues will be available.

