Dante Or Die Presents SKIN HUNGER: A Socially Distanced Performance Installation

Skin Hunger invites audiences to take sanctuary in a hidden chapel in London's West End.

Dante or Die's Skin Hunger is a powerfully resonant new work, which invites the audience to take sanctuary in a hidden chapel in London's West End.

Daphna Attias directs three intriguing monologues from pioneering writers Ann Akin, Tim Crouch and Sonia Hughes. Each examines with refreshing humour and intelligence, our need for intimacy and the power of touch - an aspect of humanity that so many of us didn't realise we vitally needed until it was restricted.

Skin Hunger is a socially distanced installation that offers a compelling live theatrical experience for three audience members at a time, with six entries daily. This unique and sensitively staged work offers a moment of reflection and intimacy, whilst so many are starved of touch.

Full casting to be announced shortly.

Tickets: Pay What You Decide with prices from £5 - £20

Booking: www.danteordie.com

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You