Dance Umbrella Unveils Additional Details for TOUCH THE FLOOR

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​Dance Umbrella, London's contemporary dance festival, has revealed further details for Touch The Floor. A multidisciplinary event at Rich Mix on 24 October, curated by Anthea Lewis. Exploring the history and evolution of Black British social dance and music cultures, the day will consist of talks, movement workshops, music, and communal dance.

The day begins with The Common Space, curated in collaboration with dance artist Natifah White and cultural producer Dwayne Church-Simms. It invites attendees to gather, connect and exchange ideas throughout the day, with a pop-up library, community playlists and a growing collection of stories and memories, alongside a film installation by Gary Nurse.

Natifah White will also be working with attendees to create a digital zine and growing community archive in Mapping The Dance Floor. People will be encouraged to share their story of their relationship with dance and music through their personal items and materials that evoke a memory. Items could be a piece of fabric, a colour, a texture, a pattern or an object which connects them to movement, music and gathering.

The first panel Sitting in Limbo, a conversation with Dwayne Church-Simms explores how Black cultural histories are remembered, preserved and passed between generations. Artist, curator and cultural producer Dwayne Church-Simms will be joined by curator, researcher and public historian Dr Aleema Gray and dancer and choreographer Stuart Thomas.

In the evening, Memory in Motion begins, a selection of stories, dancing, music and participation. Including We Come Together; a conversation hosted by former director of the Black Cultural Archives Lisa Anderson, with DJ and music curators Cyndi Handson, musician and Roundhouse trustee for young creatives Spider J, music executive Dean Bryce, interdisciplinary artist Amarnah Ufuoma Cleopatra and visual theatre maker Benji Reid. Later on in the evening, performance artist, poet and teacher Paradigmz will host an interactive exploration of social dance through archival footage, music, live demonstration and participation in Step to It. Finally, the evening ends with Come We Go - A Closing DJ Set with Cyndi Handson; which invites everyone to move together through a shared music journey, celebrating the joy, connective and collective memory held within social dance.

LISTINGS

Anthea Lewis / Blulili Projects - Touch The Floor

Sat 24 Oct, 1pm – Late | Rich Mix

1pm - 9pm: The Common Space

2pm - 4pm: Mapping the Dance Floor Zine Making Workshop

1.30pm - 3.30pm Movement Workshop - details to be confirmed

3.30pm - 5pm: Sitting in Limbo, a conversation with Dwayne Church-Simms

6pm - 1130pm: Memory in Motion

Dance Umbrella Festival 2026

Live programme: 7 October - 27 October 2026

Digital Pass: 7 October - 30 November 2026

Across London and Online

danceumbrella.co.uk/festival/

Panel Discussion - Curating in Context

Wed 7 October, 6pm

Tickets: £8

Somerset House

Mamela Nyamza - THE HERD/LESS

Thu 8 – Sat 10 October, 7.30pm

BSL interpreted post-show talk: Thu 8 Oct

Tickets: £15 - £30 + £4 transaction fee

Sadler's Wells East

Poliana Lima & Yinka Esi Graves - A Place to Dance

Fri 9 & Sat 10 October, 7.30pm

Tickets: £22, £18 (concessions)

The Place

Akram Khan Company - Artist Encounters: Anatomy of a Story

Mon 12 October, 7pm

Tickets: £10

The Bhavan

Jack Anderson and Charlotte Mclean in collaboration with Malin Lewis - not for glory

Tue 13 & Wed 14 October, 7pm

Tickets: £20.50, £16.50 (under 30s)

Cecil Sharp House

Cie Omar Rajeh & Maqamat - Dance is Not for Us

Fri 16 & Sat 17 October, 7.45pm

BSL interpreted post show talk: Fri 16 Oct

Tickets: £21.50 including transaction fee

The Pit, Barbican

Dance Umbrella Sunday Shorts - Spaces of Encounter (on sale 25 June)

Sun 18 October, 2pm

Free post-screening Q&A with curator Omar Rajeh and guest facilitator

Tickets: £13 standard

Barbican Cinema 3

Arno Schuitemaker - After After

Wed 21 Oct, 7.30pm

BSL interpreted post-show talk

Tickets: £22, £18 (concessions)

The Place

Theatre-Rites & Miguel Altunaga - Eshu at the Crossroads

Sat 24 Oct – The Albany

Sun 25 Oct – CASA at Brixton House

Tue 27 Oct – The Place

Ticket prices and show times vary

Anthea Lewis / Blulili Projects - Touch The Floor

Sat 24 Oct, 1pm – Late | Rich Mix

Digital Pass

Available from 7 Oct – 30 Nov | Online

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