Dance Umbrella Unveils Additional Details for TOUCH THE FLOOR
Rich Mix will host talks, workshops, and DJ sets featuring Cyndi Handson, Dwayne Church-Simms, and Natifah White.
Dance Umbrella, London's contemporary dance festival, has revealed further details for Touch The Floor. A multidisciplinary event at Rich Mix on 24 October, curated by Anthea Lewis. Exploring the history and evolution of Black British social dance and music cultures, the day will consist of talks, movement workshops, music, and communal dance.
The day begins with The Common Space, curated in collaboration with dance artist Natifah White and cultural producer Dwayne Church-Simms. It invites attendees to gather, connect and exchange ideas throughout the day, with a pop-up library, community playlists and a growing collection of stories and memories, alongside a film installation by Gary Nurse.
Natifah White will also be working with attendees to create a digital zine and growing community archive in Mapping The Dance Floor. People will be encouraged to share their story of their relationship with dance and music through their personal items and materials that evoke a memory. Items could be a piece of fabric, a colour, a texture, a pattern or an object which connects them to movement, music and gathering.
The first panel Sitting in Limbo, a conversation with Dwayne Church-Simms explores how Black cultural histories are remembered, preserved and passed between generations. Artist, curator and cultural producer Dwayne Church-Simms will be joined by curator, researcher and public historian Dr Aleema Gray and dancer and choreographer Stuart Thomas.
In the evening, Memory in Motion begins, a selection of stories, dancing, music and participation. Including We Come Together; a conversation hosted by former director of the Black Cultural Archives Lisa Anderson, with DJ and music curators Cyndi Handson, musician and Roundhouse trustee for young creatives Spider J, music executive Dean Bryce, interdisciplinary artist Amarnah Ufuoma Cleopatra and visual theatre maker Benji Reid. Later on in the evening, performance artist, poet and teacher Paradigmz will host an interactive exploration of social dance through archival footage, music, live demonstration and participation in Step to It. Finally, the evening ends with Come We Go - A Closing DJ Set with Cyndi Handson; which invites everyone to move together through a shared music journey, celebrating the joy, connective and collective memory held within social dance.
LISTINGS
Anthea Lewis / Blulili Projects - Touch The Floor
Sat 24 Oct, 1pm – Late | Rich Mix
1pm - 9pm: The Common Space
2pm - 4pm: Mapping the Dance Floor Zine Making Workshop
1.30pm - 3.30pm Movement Workshop - details to be confirmed
3.30pm - 5pm: Sitting in Limbo, a conversation with Dwayne Church-Simms
6pm - 1130pm: Memory in Motion
Dance Umbrella Festival 2026
Live programme: 7 October - 27 October 2026
Digital Pass: 7 October - 30 November 2026
Across London and Online
danceumbrella.co.uk/festival/
Panel Discussion - Curating in Context
Wed 7 October, 6pm
Tickets: £8
Somerset House
Mamela Nyamza - THE HERD/LESS
Thu 8 – Sat 10 October, 7.30pm
BSL interpreted post-show talk: Thu 8 Oct
Tickets: £15 - £30 + £4 transaction fee
Sadler's Wells East
Poliana Lima & Yinka Esi Graves - A Place to Dance
Fri 9 & Sat 10 October, 7.30pm
Tickets: £22, £18 (concessions)
The Place
Akram Khan Company - Artist Encounters: Anatomy of a Story
Mon 12 October, 7pm
Tickets: £10
The Bhavan
Jack Anderson and Charlotte Mclean in collaboration with Malin Lewis - not for glory
Tue 13 & Wed 14 October, 7pm
Tickets: £20.50, £16.50 (under 30s)
Cecil Sharp House
Cie Omar Rajeh & Maqamat - Dance is Not for Us
Fri 16 & Sat 17 October, 7.45pm
BSL interpreted post show talk: Fri 16 Oct
Tickets: £21.50 including transaction fee
The Pit, Barbican
Dance Umbrella Sunday Shorts - Spaces of Encounter (on sale 25 June)
Sun 18 October, 2pm
Free post-screening Q&A with curator Omar Rajeh and guest facilitator
Tickets: £13 standard
Barbican Cinema 3
Arno Schuitemaker - After After
Wed 21 Oct, 7.30pm
BSL interpreted post-show talk
Tickets: £22, £18 (concessions)
The Place
Theatre-Rites & Miguel Altunaga - Eshu at the Crossroads
Sat 24 Oct – The Albany
Sun 25 Oct – CASA at Brixton House
Tue 27 Oct – The Place
Ticket prices and show times vary
Anthea Lewis / Blulili Projects - Touch The Floor
Sat 24 Oct, 1pm – Late | Rich Mix
Digital Pass
Available from 7 Oct – 30 Nov | Online
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GETTING REKT (The Evening Star)
The Union Theatre (9/21-9/24)
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Helsinki Leaks ´25: An Inconvenient Peace
Upstairs at the Gatehouse (8/19-8/23)
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The Go-Between
St George’s Theatre (8/20-8/20)
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Anywhere You Go
Upstairs at the Gatehouse (8/28-8/29)
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Steve Steinman''S Fuel Injected MAgic! 50th Anniversary Concert
The SSE Arena, Belfast (10/22-10/22)
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SIX The Musical
Watford Colosseum (3/14-1/31)
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The Picture of Dorian Gray: A New Musical
Victoria Theatre Halifax (10/21-10/21)
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Count Arthur Strong - And Its Goodnight From Me!
The Alexandra (5/23-5/23)
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What Happens in the Dark
Niddry Upper & Lower @ theSpaceUK (8/07-8/28)
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David Moore
Elgar Room, Royal Albert Hall (10/17-10/17)