Dan Patlansky Announces New Album and April 2024 UK Tour

Award-winning South African Blues-Rock guitarist Dan Patlansky Announces New Album ‘Movin' On', New Single ‘Who I Am' And April 2024 UK Headline Tour which will see him returning with a full band electric tour to the United Kingdom for eight dates commencing on Friday 5th April 2024 at Deaf Institute, Manchester, United Kingdom.

With a discography of 10 studio albums and more than a decade of being revered as a global blues icon, DAN PATLANSKY has solidified his status as one of the most exceptional blues-based storytellers of his generation, earning legendary recognition worldwide. In 2024, DAN will be adding to his catalog of music with the release of his 11th studio album, ‘MOVIN' ON' on 1 March 2024.

The album comes after the release of his previous album, ‘Shelter of Bones' in 2022, which was voted #2 Best Blues Rock Album of 2022 by Blues Rock Review USA. Voted the #4 Best Guitarist in the world, DAN - alongside Joe Bonamassa - remains the only artist in the world with two worldwide #1, as well as two worldwide #2, Best Blues Rock albums to his name, as voted by Blues Rock Review USA.

DAN started writing MOVIN' ON in January 2023, collaborating with a writing trio comprising himself, Andy Maritz, and Greg Van Kerkhof. Marking a departure from his prior work and opting for a different approach, he consciously chose not to rely primarily on his own solo writing. DAN describes Andy and Greg as exceptional songwriters who introduced a distinctly fresh perspective and approach to the creative process.

The album was produced by DAN PATLANSKY and Andy Maritz and recorded at Andy's studio in Johannesburg, South Africa called Drumheadz. DAN chose Andy as co-producer because he understood and shared his vision for the new record and was willing to record the new material according to his desired perspective.

“MOVIN' ON is all about going back to my roots musically; playing and writing music that I love the most. This is without a doubt my most honest and raw offering to date. The older I get, the more important it is for me to play what I truly believe in," says Dan Patlansky.

DAN describes the album as a no-nonsense, unforgiving, and relentless time capsule of how he wants to be remembered. Even with the recording of the record, the focus was to strive for a sound as authentic as a live performance with as little polish and editing as possible.

“My new record is a true representation of myself as an artist, and more importantly - the way I want to be known as an artist. Rediscovering myself, remembering what makes me tick musically, and leaving the past far behind are all themes throughout the album. I wanted to make music that I love without worrying about commercial ideals.”

He chose MOVIN' ON as the title track to the album because the song speaks for the entire theme of the record as a whole. Whilst performing new songs throughout 2023, MOVIN' ON also seemed to resonate with audiences on a deeper level, so it was without a doubt the perfect title for his new offering.

MOVIN' ON Track Listing:

1. Red Velvet Suit

“A tribute and thank you to my biggest musical influence, SRV.”

2. Who I Am

“Rediscovering who I am as an artist and human being.”

3. Humbled

“How humbling life can be, especially living in South Africa and being a touring musician.”

4. Movin' On

“As a kid when going through a tough time, my father used to tell me to keep moving on; a phrase that has stuck with me my whole life.”

5. On My Way

“The story of my musical journey and the constant driving passion to play the Blues.”

6. One With Fire

“Reclaiming my life and identity from people in my past.”

7. Baby's Packin' Heat

“A tongue-in-cheek Blues tune on wooing a lady.”

8. Welcome In

“A personal song about letting people into my life.”

9. Free Wheelin'

“A story of the cliche male player and his inevitable down fall.”

10. Lift Off

“An Instrumental song we normally open our live shows with.”

“I am extremely excited for everyone to hear the new album! I am exceptionally proud of the songs, production and everyone that performed on the record! Fans can look forward to an honest, powerful and filthy (the good kind) record with great songs packaged in an old-school production!”

The album ‘Movin' On' will be released on Friday 1st March 2024 on Digipack CD, 180g Vinyl, Download and Streaming. Details for the CD and Vinyl Pre-Orders will be released in due course.

Stream ‘Who I Am', the first single from the new record, here:

https://danpatlansky.lnk.to/WhoIAm

Pre-Save MOVIN' ON, the album here:

https://danpatlansky.lnk.to/MovinOn



Having previously toured the UK in 2015 as special guest to Joe Satriani on his ‘Shockwave Tour', Dan soon got bitten by the UK live touring bug and subsequently returned in 2016 with British blues rockers King King for a run of dates as well as his own headline concerts at legendary venues such as The Borderline, London and Mr Kyps in Poole. Before long, he would return to the UK in 2017 joining the phenomenal Joanne Shaw Taylor and then the infamous solo artist and guitarist Walter Trout for their UK appearances.

The April 2024 UK Headline Tour will visit the following locations:

Friday 5th April 2024 | The Deaf Institute | Manchester, UK | Bookings: https://bit.ly/3MYuIb7

Saturday 6th April 2024 | The Cluny | Newcastle, UK | Bookings: https://bit.ly/3Rb8XHD

Sunday 7th April 2024 | Òran Mór | Glasgow, Scotland, UK | Bookings: https://bit.ly/47wRGyw

Wednesday 10th April 2024 | The Globe Cardiff, Wales | UK | Bookings: https://bit.ly/3uxohFO

Thursday 11th April 2024 | The Robin | Wolverhampton, UK | Bookings: https://bit.ly/3Gde7N2

Friday 12th April 2024 | The Arch | Brighton, UK | Bookings: https://bit.ly/3sNZKeV

Saturday 13th April 2024 | Nells | London, UK | Bookings: https://bit.ly/3SURF2L

Tuesday 16th April 2024 | The 1865 | Southampton, UK | Bookings: https://bit.ly/3QUIa0X

For more information on Dan Patlansky visit:

Website: http://www.danpatlansky.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DanPatlanskyMusic

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DanPatlansky

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/DanPatlanskyFull

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DanPatlansky

Photo Credit: Eve Mate

Watch the lyric Video for 'Who I Am' (First Single) here: