Dame Penelope Keith Will Star In 2022 Uk Tour Of New Play TWO CIGARETTES IN THE DARK

Stage and screen actress Dame Penelope Keith will collaborate once again with director Alan Strachan and designer Simon Higlett for Two Cigarettes in the Dark, a brand new play by Stephen Wyatt, produced by Jonathan Church Theatre Productions and Cambridge Arts Theatre.

Bright, witty, and fiercely independent, Isabel is not ready to let go just yet.

In a series of encounters with an old friend and her two sons, by turns funny, startling and poignant, home truths are exchanged, and her past begins to emerge. As Isabel confronts her own hidden regrets and family secrets, we learn what hides below the surface of this proud mother, wife, and friend. Finally, Isabel is able to make peace with her life and say goodbye.

This bittersweet comedy will tour next year to Chichester Festival Theatre (17 - 26 February), Cambridge Arts Theatre (3 March - 12 March), Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford (14 - 19 March), New Theatre, Cardiff (22 - 26 March), Richmond Theatre (28 March - 2 April), Theatre Royal Brighton (4 - 9 April), Theatre Royal Bath (19 - 23 April) and Malvern Theatres (25 - 30 April). Press Night will be on Friday 4 March at Cambridge Arts Theatre. More casting is to be announced in due course.

Dame Penelope Keith said: "Following this difficult period for regional theatres I am delighted to be bringing this new play to a group of theatres and audiences who have been important to me over the years. When I read Stephen's touching and amusing play which has at its centre a (rare to find) role for an actress of a certain age, I knew immediately I wanted to play the part and bring this play to audiences across the country."

Dame Penelope Keith is renowned for her many acclaimed roles on stage and screen, most notably in the iconic British sitcoms The Good Life and To The Manor Born. Her recent theatre credits include The Chalk Garden, Mrs Pat, The Way of the World and Entertaining Angels (all Chichester Festival Theatre). Her most recent television appearances include Penelope Keith's Hidden Villages and Penelope Keith's Coastal Villages on Channel 4. She was appointed Dame Commander of the British Empire in the new year honours 2014.

Tour Dates:

17 - 26 February 2022

Chichester Festival Theatre

www.cft.org.uk

On sale 11 September

3 March - 12 March 2022

Cambridge Arts Theatre

www.cambridgeartstheatre.com

On sale 31 August

14 - 19 March 2022

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre

www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

On sale 21 September

22 - 26 March 2022

New Theatre, Cardiff

www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

On sale 7 September

28 March - 2 April

Richmond Theatre

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/richmond-theatre/

On sale 7 September

4 - 9 April 2022

Brighton Theatre Royal

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton/

On sale 7 September

19 - 23 April

Theatre Royal Bath

www.theatreroyal.org.uk

On sale 7 September

25 - 30 April

Malvern Theatres

www.malvern-theatres.co.uk

On sale soon