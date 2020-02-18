DRIP, DRIP, DRIP A Taboo-Busting New Play is Heading To London

Amidst the increasingly tense backdrop of Brexit Britain, Pipeline Theatre's latest play takes a look at Britain's much-loved NHS and the complexities, and often uncomfortable truths, faced when taboos are confronted by reality.

'Drip Drip Drip' takes us into a microcosm where an NHS care team finds itself treating an alt-right Islamophobe and disgraced academic, who happens to be terminally ill and desperately clinging on to his own sense of entitlement and toxic beliefs.

With the NHS being at the centre of political debate and emblematic of this county's continued reliance of labour and talent from the waves of migration into Britain, this new play forces us to consider the impact of the individuals who keep it going - a theatrical provocation that looks at moments of vulnerability when confronted with the question of what home and belonging mean in today's uncertain landscape.

Pipeline Theatre, known for indelible characters and immersive design, dissects care and cruelty with unexpected humour and poignancy, busting taboos while offering its love-letter to the NHS. To make the play, Pipeline Theatre has collaborated with an army of medical experts, academics, healthcare workers, and support workers within Muslim and refugee communities.

Pipeline writer, Jon Welch, has taken as his starting point seemingly binary debates: "Brexit, Trump, immigration, refugees - language is thrown around without care. And how easy it is to shout one's loyalties through the consequence-free, 360a?? trumpet-cacophony of social media. But when we actually come face-to-face with the 'other', what happens when a human being is revealed? Particularly when, as in hospital, the stakes are so high."

Pipeline Theatre is based in Cornwall and creates text-based drama with high-end design. 'Drip Drip Drip' is the company's sixth show. Their previous productions include 'Transports', 'Streaming' and 'Spillikin', which have all toured nationally garnering five and four star reviews, whilst 'Swivelhead' showcased in Edinburgh to similar critical acclaim. 'Spillikin' broke box office records at the Drum, Plymouth Theatre Royal, and was nominated for the Carol Tambor 'Best of Edinburgh' award.

"Watching a Pipeline Theatre play is like watching one of the classics, trusting all the while that it is carefully building to something sublime." The Upcoming

"Once again their distinctive style and exquisite design sets them at the top of the small-scale touring theatre ladder. There are few companies who have such compelling stories to tell or do so in such a beautifully nuanced and unique way. " Theatre Bath

Show Info:

Running time: 90 mins. Age guide: 14+

Cast and Creatives:

Written and directed by Jon Welch

Produced by Pipeline Theatre

Designed by Alan and Jude Munden

Music and Sound design by Jon Welch

Cast: David Keller, Lydia Bakelmun, Micheal Workeye, Girum Bekele, Alan Munden

Tour Dates:

11-15 February: The Drum, Plymouth Theatre Royal.

19-20 February: Wardrobe Theatre, Bristol.

22 February: Rondo Theatre, Bath

26 February: Theatre Deli, Sheffield.

27 February: Birmingham Mac.

3 - 21March: Pleasance Theatre, London

Tickets prices vary according to venue.





