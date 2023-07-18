DREAMLAND Hosts All-Star Line-Up As Part Of Margate Pride Celebrations

Dreamland Margate hosts an all-star extravaganza celebrating diversity and equality on Saturday 12th August as part of the legendary annual Margate Pride celebrations. Featuring the likes of B*witched, Claire Richards, Duncan James and Lisa Maffia, Dreamland's iconic Scenic Stage becomes the rainbow-soaked backdrop for an unforgettable day of queer celebration for all the family.

Hosted by RuPaul's Drag Race contestant River Medway, the line-up also stars singer Tom Rasmussen ft. Margate's very-own Social Singing Choir, Jonbers, Just May, Asttina Mandella, Le Fil and Ziah Ziah. And for ardent party-goers, The Pussycat Dolls' very own Kimberly Wyatt will host the official Pride Afterparty with her famed Don't Cha Disco at Dreamland's Hall by the Sea, with support from Dame Jame and Mr Theo.



Margate Pride at Dreamland is presented as part of a town-wide takeover that includes a series of outdoor performances at The Oval Bandstand, a reclamation of Margate's history through queer beauty pageant Mx Margate, the raucous Little Gay Brother takeover at Margate Arts Club and the infamous seafront Pride parade. Margate Pride serves as a platform to champion LGBTQ+ rights, spread awareness, and foster a sense of unity within the community. The event embraces the ethos of equality and creates a safe space for self-expression, while also encouraging conversations about the challenges faced by LGBTQ+ individuals and the ongoing fight for acceptance worldwide.



James Penfold, Head of Live Entertainment at Dreamland said: “We're so excited to welcome 90's Pop Icons B*Witched to headline this summer's Margate Pride, alongside pop royalty Claire Richards, and musician, vogue columnist and queer icon Tom Rassmussan. Pride is everyone's favourite show of the summer, and we can't wait!”



Edele Lynch, B*Witched said: “We are really looking forward to playing Dreamland. It looks like the perfect setting for a festival. What more can you ask for than family, music and fun. I'm going to bring my family, too, so we don't miss out”.



Margate Pride bursts onto Dreamland's iconic Scenic Stage as part of its biggest ever programme of live outdoor music and performance, taking pride of place in a programme that has previously hosted headliners Rag'n'Bone Man, Queens of the Stone Age, Bastille, Chase & Status and Tom Jones. And for thrill-seekers, Dreamland is home to the UK's oldest wooden roller coaster, the Scenic Railway, as well as brand new family coaster Rock' n 'Roller. As in previous seasons, Dreamland remains free to enter with a pay-per-ride system in operation.



Dreamland is currently open to visitors on weekends and for concert dates - the park will open 7 days a week from Friday 21st July for the summer season. For more information, opening times and to book tickets for all events visit dreamland.co.uk.



Tickets are available from dreamland.co.uk/event/margate-pride/ and dreamland.co.uk/event/margate-pride-after-party/.