DRAG RACE Legends Willam, Cheryl Hole And River Medway Drop-In Ahead Of DEATH DROP: BACK IN THE HABIT At Theatre Royal Brighton
They visited the new christmas display in the iconic Royal Pavilion Music Room to get in to the festive spirit, as well as specialist drag shop Brighton Birdcage.
Cheryl Hole (RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 1 and Drag Race Vs The World), River Medway (RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 3) and Willam (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 4) braved the wet weather in town yesterday to take a tour of Brighton ahead of their new show Death Drop: Back In The Habit arriving next month at Theatre Royal Brighton.
They visited the new Christmas display in the iconic Royal Pavilion Music Room to get in to the festive spirit, as well as specialist drag shop Brighton Birdcage, before stopping in for a spot of afternoon tea at 2 Church Street with some locals. Including Janusz Domagala of recent bake-off fame, and local drag queens Alex Fincher and Zorana Dawn.
Nick Jordan, owner of The Brighton Birdcage said - "We cannot wait for this fantastic show to come to Theatre Royal Brighton. Death Drop Back in the Habit is going to be amazing. Having met Willam, Cheryl Hole and River Medway in our shop this week for a photo shoot, who were all incredible."
Death Drop: Back In The Habit visits Brighton after a West End run at The Garrick Theatre, which concluded this weekend. The three queens will be joined on stage by Victoria Scone (RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 3, Canada vs The World) and Drag King Louis Cyfer with a full drag supporting cast when the show plays from Tuesday 13 to Saturday 24 December 2022. (Willam will be performing for the second week from 19 to 24 December).
Death Drop Back In The Habit sees a gaggle of fabulous Nuns trapped in their Convent with a serial slayer slashing their way through the Sisters. As the clues are unearthed by Sis Marple, you'll be laughing in the pews as the hilarious, fierce, all-drag killer comedy comes to its thrilling and uproarious conclusion.
Death Drop: Back In The Habit is presented by TuckShop & Trafalgar Theatre Productions. It is written by Rob Evans and directed by Jesse Jones.
Death Drop: Back In The Habit plays Theatre Royal Brighton as part of a jam-packed Christmas season, from Tuesday 13 to Saturday 24 December 2022. Tickets are on sale from ATGTickets.com/Brighton.
