DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE FESTIVAL Announced for This Spring

Comedy, magic, variety comes to Levenshulme with one of the first post-lockdown local festivals. On Friday 21st and Saturday 22nd May 2021, The Klondyke in Burnage Range hosts Down The Rabbit Hole Festival.

THE CHESHIRE CAT COMEDY SHOW

FRIDAY 21ST MAY, FROM 7PM

DALISO CHAPONDA, as seen on the Royal Variety Performance and QI, hosts an evening of stand-up comedy from Edinburgh Festival Fringe legend and Live at the Apollo's LUISA OMIELAN, Comedy Store regular ALLYSON JUNE SMITH and Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist JONNY AWSUM, who wowed audiences with his 'This Is A Musical' routine with Ant and Dec.

MAD HATTERS TEA PARTY

SATURDAY 22ND MAY, FROM 12PM

Three family shows for the price of one. Bring the kids down for an afternoon of fun with three of the best children's shows from the Edinburgh Fringe.

Sharpen your swords, lace up your boots, and stick a great big feather in your hat - it's time for adventure. MORGAN & WEST present a fun for all the family retelling of Alexandre Dumas' The Three Musketeers. A cavalcade of whimsy, wit, and (s)wordplay all deftly performed in the great outdoors.

Twice-nominated for Best Kids' Show at Leicester Comedy Festival, JONNY AWSUM brings a show for kids of all ages from 5 to 105. Featuring 'This is a Musical' and 'The Triangle Song' as seen on Britain's Got Talent, audiences don't just leave entertained, they leave as fans.

Expect the unexpected and join ADA CAMPE for a fun and funny variety show for all the family. Ada is an award-winning comedy, cabaret, variety and magic act who regularly performs with Comedy Club 4 Kids and Variety Club 4 Kids at venues across the UK. She's a proud owner of a Little Giggle badge from Girlguiding UK, and can also be found musing upon such things as bearded dragons, dreams, and royal kitchen utensils on the Comedy Club 4 Kids podcast Radio Nonsense.

WHITE RABBIT CABARET

SATURDAY 22ND MAY, FROM 7PM

Award-winning variety artiste ADA CAMPE hosts the closing show of the festival kicking off with City Life Comedian of the Year VINCE ATTA. Using a multi-track looper, Vince creates live on-the-spot hip-hop/reggae/techno/anything fused with natural stand-up, storytelling and audience interaction. Magician, stand-up comedian and UK Family Entertainer 2019 SAMUEL HURST brings his unique 'jeopardy tricks', and the headline set comes from Britain's Got Talent 2020 finalist, comedy juggler STEVE ROYLE.

Playing at The Klondyke Club, Burnage Range, Levenshulme, M19 2HQ, on 21st and 22nd May 2021. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/146768934835. All shows on sale now.