DONUTS Comes to Edinburgh Fringe Next Month

A soul-lifting contemporary dance show with a funk-inspired beat, Donuts reaches for the reference book of classic 90s and 00s sitcoms to explore the beauty and playfulness of friendship. Created by lively new company Extended Play and presented by London's acclaimed home of contemporary dance creation, touring and performance The Place, this is an unpretentious, fun-filled piece of contemporary dance drawing on our shared need to get up and move to an infectious song. The show pays homage to much-loved television series including Malcolm in the Middle, Scrubs and The Office.

Three friends are getting ready for a night out. They put on some tunes and start to get themselves ready, but somehow the music proves irresistible - grooming routines forgotten, they start to dance. Taking its lead from sitcoms based around groups of friends, Donuts captures the changing nature of a friendship over many years. No matter what they encounter in life and how they change, pop on a good record and they're always ready to dance.

Choreograph Jamaal Burkmar said, "The Extended Play team and I can't wait to get to Edinburgh. We're really excited to bring the energy and vibrancy of this dance performance to the Fringe. Presenting at this festival will definitely be a special moment for us all!"

Jamaal Burkmar is the winner of the New Adventures Choreography Award. His critically acclaimed work has been drawing attention since he was an undergraduate at the Northern School for Contemporary Dance. He has since been commissioned by companies including Dance Hub in Birmingham, Leeds Dance Partnership, Phoenix Dance Theatre and Mobius Dance. Jamaal is a Work Place Artist at The Place. Work Place is a unique associate artist programme of tailored support for professional choreographers.

Extended Play is a contemporary dance company embracing digital culture and innovating dance for a new generation. The company have shared their work via non-traditional platforms such as Instagram, and performed at the Birmingham International Dance Festival and the V&A.

The Place is a creative powerhouse for dance development that is leading the way in dance training, creation and performance. The Place is committed to developing ground-breaking dance from both leading choreographic talent and rising stars. Through its in-house Producing & Touring team, The Place brings bold new work to national and international audiences. This year, The Place is proud to bring to the Fringe DONUTS, by Work Place Artist Jamaal Burkmar and Dance Body, by internationally acclaimed writer and performer Yolanda Mercy. Previous productions at the Fringe include Igor x Moreno's Idiot-Syncrasy, Lost Dog's Paradise Lost (lies unopened beside me) and Juliet and Romeo, Avant Garde Dance's Fagin's Twist, Protein Dance's Border Tales,and Orrow Amy Bell's The Forecast. theplace.org.uk