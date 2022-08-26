DOCTOR WHO's Colin Baker and THE ARCHERS' Terry Molloy Will Lead Sherlock Holmes' THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES on UK Tour

Commemorating 120 years of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's world-famous tale, Crime And Comedy Theatre Company present a brand-new stage adaptation of The Hound of the Baskervilles, touring the UK this autumn. Doctor Who stars Colin Baker (Doctor Who, BBC; The Brothers, BBC) and Terry Molloy (The Archers, BBC Radio 4; Doctor Who, BBC) will take to the stage in this classic detective tale.

Once facing each other as mortal enemies as the Doctor and Davros in Doctor Who, Baker, returning to the stage after five years, and Molloy, best known for playing the infamous Mike Tucker in The Archers for over forty years, now team up as the iconic Holmes and Watson. Joined by Dee Sadler (No Place Like Home, BBC; All Creatures Great and Small, BBC) as Doctor Mortimer, this radio-play-on-stage brings to life one of the greatest detective mysteries ever told.

Adaptor and director Martin Parsons comments, With 2022 being the 120th anniversary of the publication of The Hound of The Baskervilles, it's an ideal time for a brand-new adaptation of the world's most famous detective story. And having seen Colin Baker and Terry Molloy's pitch-perfect performances, I know audiences will delight at their portrayals of Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson. We're in for a treat and I'm thrilled to be able to bring two such fine actors together on stage in these iconic roles.

The cast is completed by Nigel Fairs (Translations, National Theatre; The Mousetrap, West End) as Sir Henry Baskerville, Kate Ashmead (The Importance of Being Earnest, Palchetto Stage; Educating Rita, Regent Theatre) as Mrs Barrymore and Martin Parsons (The Railway Children, UK Tour; Billy Liar, UK Tour) as Jack Stapleton.

Tour Dates

28th October Harlequin Theatre

Warwick Road, Redhill RH1 1NN

harlequintheatre.co.uk

29th October Kenton Theatre

19 New Streey, Henley-on-Thames RG9 2BP

kentontheatre.co.uk

1st November Grand Theatre

St Leonard's Gate, Lancaster LA1 1NL

lancastergrand.co.uk

3rd November Bridlington Spa

South Marine Drive, Bridlington YO15 3JH

bridspa.com

4th November Mansfield Palace Theatre

Leeming Street, Mansfield NG18 1NG

mansfieldpalace.co.uk

5th November Princess Alexandra Auditorium

Yarm School, The Friarage, Yarm, Stockton-on-Tees TS15 9EJ

thepaaonline.org

6th November New Theatre Royal Lincoln

Clasketgate, Lincoln LN2 1JJ

newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

8th November The Brindley

High Street, Runcorn WA7 1BG

thebrindley.org.uk

9th November The Atkinson

Lord Street, Southport PR8 1DB

theatkinson.co.uk

10th - 11th November Tamworth Assembly Rooms

Corporation Street, Tamworth B79 7DN

tamworthassemblyrooms.co.uk

13th November The Savoy Theatre

Church Street, Monmouth NP25 3BU monmouth-savoy.co.uk

15th November New Theatre Royal Portsmouth

20-24 Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth PO1 2DD

newtheatreroyal.com

16th - 17th November Shanklin Theatre

Prospect Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight PO37 6AJ

shanklintheatre.com

18th November The Lights

West Street, Andover, Hampshire SP10 1AH

thelights.org.uk

20th November Palace Theatre

Palace Avenue, Paignton, Devon, TQ3 3HF

palacetheatrepaignton.co.uk