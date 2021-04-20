DOCTOR WHO TIME FRACTURE Begins Rehearsals

Following over 5,000 applications, a cast of forty-two performers are ready to begin rehearsals for Doctor Who Time Fracture.

Director Tom Maller said 'The first day of rehearsals has finally arrived and we're so excited to bring the story of Doctor Who Time Fracture to life over the coming weeks. The response to our application process has been overwhelming, as was the talent we met at our carefully managed audition process. We are delighted with our cast who are all ready for an intensive rehearsal period before we finally welcome audiences into Unit HQ from the first preview on 26 May.'

It will take a company of 86 people to run each performance of Doctor Who Time Fracture, 42 of which are cast members selected from over 5,000 applications. The cast will embody Daleks, Cybermen, Weeping Angels and a host of other well-known characters that will be brought to life when the show previews in May this year.

Original costumes and props from across various episodes of the TV series feature in the production, sourced from the BBC's Doctor Who props store in Cardiff. Many additional items that were either unavailable or no longer exist have been recreated in meticulous detail by some of the industry's leading prop and costume experts, immersing fans into the world of Doctor Who like never before.

The build of this ambitious project is now complete with seventeen worlds spread across a vast 2,700m square space, with an army of over 40 including set dressers and sound technicians responsible for developing the space into an extraordinary immersive theatre environment.

Doctor Who Time Fracture puts fans at the heart of the story, plunged into a journey across space and time. Featuring amazingly realistic worlds - audiences will discover that it's time to step up, be the hero and save the universe!

From the team behind The Great Gatsby, the UK's longest running immersive show, Doctor Who Time Fracture will preview from 26 May with tickets still available to buy now.

The cast includes: Angus Brown, Angus Dunican, Anouk Chalmers, Becky Bassett, Bethany Blake, Charlie Burt, Chioma Uma, Christina Andrews, Craig Hamilton, Daisy Winter-Taylor, Dare Emmanuel, Efé Egwele, Ellamae Cieslik, Elliot Rodriguez, Gareth Radcliffe, Georgia Redgrave, Harry Pudwell, Hayden Wood, Howard Grater, Ivy Corbin, Jamal Renaldo, James Bryant, James Byng, James Lawrence, Jenny Horsthuis, Jessica Elton, Jessica Hern, John Sodiq Akanmu, Kieran Mortell, Liv Spencer, Max Krupski, Maxwell Tyler, Megan Louise Wilson, Michael Geary, Molly Walker, Paul Collin-Thomas, Paul Croft, Paul Easom, Ricky Hunt, Ricky Shah, Ryan Ruel and Sam Blythe.